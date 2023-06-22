The baseball player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for baseball player of the year:

Jackson Farrell

Owasso • Junior • P/1B

Played in all 41 games as either a pitcher or first baseman to lead the Rams to the 6A state semifinals after helping them win the title in 2022. Finished his junior season with a 9-0 record and a 2.16 ERA. In 11 starts, the lefty had eight complete games and 64⅔ innings pitched with only 30 hits allowed and 97 strikeouts. As the leadoff batter, hit .274 with a team-leading 34 hits, 25 RBIs and three homers. In his career, the Arkansas commit is 27-3 with a 0.51 ERA and 270 strikeouts.

Max Knight

Bixby • Senior • P/OF

The Spartans locked up the 6A championship with Knight leading the way in 2023. The lefty logged 66⅓ innings with an 8-2 record. He recorded 119 strikeouts and stifled opposing hitters with a 1.27 ERA. For the entire season, Knight allowed only 12 earned runs and 31 walks. Knight also turned it on for the playoffs, posting a regional tournament victory over Broken Arrow, and he followed that up with a state quarterfinal victory over Edmond North. Batted .390 with eight homers and 33 RBIs.

Avery Ortiz

Union • Senior • SS

Leading the way for the Redhawks this season was Ortiz, who solidified the middle of the defense and the middle of the lineup. Ortiz collected 39 hits — 15 doubles and six home runs — while adding 41 RBIs, 35 runs scored, and he only struck out nine times. Ortiz posted a .398 batting average, .511 on-base percentage and a .694 slugging percentage. He was also a threat on the basepaths with 16 stolen bases. In the field, the Oklahoma State signee recorded a .935 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Coach of the year

Justin Delay, Bixby: Led the 6A Spartans to a 32-8 record and their first state title since 2008. Finished the season with a 14-game winning streak. A member of the Bixby Athletics Hall of Fame for his playing career with the Spartans.

First team

Jackson Farrell, Owasso, P/1B, Jr.

Max Knight, Bixby, P, Sr.

Avery Ortiz, Union, SS, Sr.

Cooper Moore, Bixby, P/3B, Sr.

Grayson Smith, Bishop Kelley, P/OF/1B, Sr.

Tatum Hayworth, Union, P, Sr.

Dom Ornelas, Sand Springs, C, Sr.

Logan Tibbett, Jenks, P/C, Sr.

Joe Young, Sapulpa, P, Sr.

Grayson Childers, Broken Arrow, INF, Sr.

Gage Gundy, Stillwater, 1B, Sr.

Ethan Holliday, Stillwater, INF, Soph.

Si Collins, Pryor, P, Sr.

Honorable mention

Adair: Cale Winfrey, Reece Jackson

Barnsdall: Christian Hernandez

Bartlesville: Luke Fox, Zeb Henry, Eric Olenberger, Nik Johnson

Beggs: Braylon Davis

Bishop Kelley: Tanner McMurray, Jackson Archambeau, Kamden Thompson, Ty Armour

B.T. Washington: Ethan Moore, Shermichael Tarrier

Bixby: Jack Williams, Owen Bailor, Nate Murphy, Carson Miller, Jett Hope, Brian Justice, Jake Wolfinbarger

Bristow: Lane Bledsoe

Broken Arrow: Landon Flusche, Eli Garrison, Jaxon Gregory, Kade Matthews

Cascia Hall: Hunter Stockton, Carson Kelly, Cooper Lai, Owen Pazzo, Cooper Frazier

Claremore: Grant Evans

Claremore Sequoyah: Dylan Burks, Dawson Smith

Collinsville: Owen Eubanks, Bentley Brown, Corbin Gorrell, Cyrus Kornegay, Madaxon Aunko

Cushing: Riley Matheson, Jake Horn, Brody Berlowitz

Dewey: Hunter Catlin, Zane Griggs

Fort Gibson: Wyatt Pierce, Gannon Sherl, Weston Rouse, Cole Mahaney

Haskell: Brannon Westmoreland

Holland Hall: Luke Beeler, Carson Ward, Dax Miller, Connor O’Sullivan, Tre Burleson

Inola: Rowdie Rock, Connor Pratt, Brock Flanagan

Jenks: Ty Walls, Chandler Fowler, Tanner Primeaux, Blake Lamb

Kiefer: Trent Ashford, Trey Ashford, Owen Murphy, Ashton Parks, Brysen Donnell

Lincoln Christian: Ashton Warehime, Tyler Johnson, Cooper Jobe

Metro Christian: Will Bierman, J.R. Williams, Brady Shackelford, Ethan Nowell, Luke Stone

Morris: Junior Walls, Trey Daniels

Muskogee: Ben Fulbright, Dale Grant, Aiden Barnoski, Thairenn Thompson

Oologah: Jaxson Burchett, Teagin Nelson, Chance Pair, Adam Earnhardt, Joseph Griswold

Owasso: Baylor Corbin, Braydon Sanford, James Suiter, Kyle Tanzey, Connor Wilson

Pryor: Blake Raglin, Ty Conseen, Brunk Gray, Landon Desautell, Stephen Osborne, Aden Parker, Rider King

Salina: Maverick Williamson, Jack Wilkins, Payton Burns, Conner Johnson

Sand Springs: Jabe Schlehuber

Sapulpa: Garrett Richards, Malachi Wilson, Josh Hobbs, Jack Blevins, Hayden Lance

Sperry: Logan McGuire, Dakota Angielski, Mason Dunn, Brady Benham

Stillwater: Barrett Morgan, Anthony Smith, Josh Wulfer

Union: Grayson Tempest, TJ King, Brody Briggs

Verdigris: Cody Bressie, Jax Ryan, Kamden Neal, Landon Wine, Boston Acosta, Brodie Russell, Luke Patterson

Victory Christian: Aiden O’Malley, Isaac King, Zane Knell, Jake Butterfield, Hayden Baker, Logan Conway, Lane Emerson, Jordan Myers

How the team was chosen

Nominations were accepted from coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

2022: Brennan Phillips, Owasso

2021: Brennan Phillips, Owasso

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks

2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley

2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks

2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris

2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso

2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall

2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso

2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale

2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2010: Wade Ambrose, Union

2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso

2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks

2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso

2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley

2005: Brad Glenn, Union

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

2017-22: Award combined with player of the year.

2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris

2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley

2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey

2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill

2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow

2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow

2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry

2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso

2007: Dean Green, Berryhill

2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso

2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore

COACH OF THE YEAR

2022: Larry Turner, Owasso

2021: Justin Timmerman, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor

2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union

2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian

2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH

2015: Larry Turner, Owasso

2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso

2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow

2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington

2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby

2007: Larry Turner, Owasso

2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington

