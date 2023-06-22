The baseball player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for baseball player of the year:
Player of the year finalists
Jackson Farrell
Owasso • Junior • P/1B
Played in all 41 games as either a pitcher or first baseman to lead the Rams to the 6A state semifinals after helping them win the title in 2022. Finished his junior season with a 9-0 record and a 2.16 ERA. In 11 starts, the lefty had eight complete games and 64⅔ innings pitched with only 30 hits allowed and 97 strikeouts. As the leadoff batter, hit .274 with a team-leading 34 hits, 25 RBIs and three homers. In his career, the Arkansas commit is 27-3 with a 0.51 ERA and 270 strikeouts.
Max Knight
Bixby • Senior • P/OF
The Spartans locked up the 6A championship with Knight leading the way in 2023. The lefty logged 66⅓ innings with an 8-2 record. He recorded 119 strikeouts and stifled opposing hitters with a 1.27 ERA. For the entire season, Knight allowed only 12 earned runs and 31 walks. Knight also turned it on for the playoffs, posting a regional tournament victory over Broken Arrow, and he followed that up with a state quarterfinal victory over Edmond North. Batted .390 with eight homers and 33 RBIs.
Avery Ortiz
Union • Senior • SS
Leading the way for the Redhawks this season was Ortiz, who solidified the middle of the defense and the middle of the lineup. Ortiz collected 39 hits — 15 doubles and six home runs — while adding 41 RBIs, 35 runs scored, and he only struck out nine times. Ortiz posted a .398 batting average, .511 on-base percentage and a .694 slugging percentage. He was also a threat on the basepaths with 16 stolen bases. In the field, the Oklahoma State signee recorded a .935 fielding percentage at shortstop.
Coach of the year
Justin Delay, Bixby: Led the 6A Spartans to a 32-8 record and their first state title since 2008. Finished the season with a 14-game winning streak. A member of the Bixby Athletics Hall of Fame for his playing career with the Spartans.
First team
Jackson Farrell, Owasso, P/1B, Jr.
Max Knight, Bixby, P, Sr.
Avery Ortiz, Union, SS, Sr.
Cooper Moore, Bixby, P/3B, Sr.
Grayson Smith, Bishop Kelley, P/OF/1B, Sr.
Tatum Hayworth, Union, P, Sr.
Dom Ornelas, Sand Springs, C, Sr.
Logan Tibbett, Jenks, P/C, Sr.
Joe Young, Sapulpa, P, Sr.
Grayson Childers, Broken Arrow, INF, Sr.
Gage Gundy, Stillwater, 1B, Sr.
Ethan Holliday, Stillwater, INF, Soph.
Si Collins, Pryor, P, Sr.
Honorable mention
Adair: Cale Winfrey, Reece Jackson
Barnsdall: Christian Hernandez
Bartlesville: Luke Fox, Zeb Henry, Eric Olenberger, Nik Johnson
Beggs: Braylon Davis
Bishop Kelley: Tanner McMurray, Jackson Archambeau, Kamden Thompson, Ty Armour
B.T. Washington: Ethan Moore, Shermichael Tarrier
Bixby: Jack Williams, Owen Bailor, Nate Murphy, Carson Miller, Jett Hope, Brian Justice, Jake Wolfinbarger
Bristow: Lane Bledsoe
Broken Arrow: Landon Flusche, Eli Garrison, Jaxon Gregory, Kade Matthews
Cascia Hall: Hunter Stockton, Carson Kelly, Cooper Lai, Owen Pazzo, Cooper Frazier
Claremore: Grant Evans
Claremore Sequoyah: Dylan Burks, Dawson Smith
Collinsville: Owen Eubanks, Bentley Brown, Corbin Gorrell, Cyrus Kornegay, Madaxon Aunko
Cushing: Riley Matheson, Jake Horn, Brody Berlowitz
Dewey: Hunter Catlin, Zane Griggs
Fort Gibson: Wyatt Pierce, Gannon Sherl, Weston Rouse, Cole Mahaney
Haskell: Brannon Westmoreland
Holland Hall: Luke Beeler, Carson Ward, Dax Miller, Connor O’Sullivan, Tre Burleson
Inola: Rowdie Rock, Connor Pratt, Brock Flanagan
Jenks: Ty Walls, Chandler Fowler, Tanner Primeaux, Blake Lamb
Kiefer: Trent Ashford, Trey Ashford, Owen Murphy, Ashton Parks, Brysen Donnell
Lincoln Christian: Ashton Warehime, Tyler Johnson, Cooper Jobe
Metro Christian: Will Bierman, J.R. Williams, Brady Shackelford, Ethan Nowell, Luke Stone
Morris: Junior Walls, Trey Daniels
Muskogee: Ben Fulbright, Dale Grant, Aiden Barnoski, Thairenn Thompson
Oologah: Jaxson Burchett, Teagin Nelson, Chance Pair, Adam Earnhardt, Joseph Griswold
Owasso: Baylor Corbin, Braydon Sanford, James Suiter, Kyle Tanzey, Connor Wilson
Pryor: Blake Raglin, Ty Conseen, Brunk Gray, Landon Desautell, Stephen Osborne, Aden Parker, Rider King
Salina: Maverick Williamson, Jack Wilkins, Payton Burns, Conner Johnson
Sand Springs: Jabe Schlehuber
Sapulpa: Garrett Richards, Malachi Wilson, Josh Hobbs, Jack Blevins, Hayden Lance
Sperry: Logan McGuire, Dakota Angielski, Mason Dunn, Brady Benham
Stillwater: Barrett Morgan, Anthony Smith, Josh Wulfer
Union: Grayson Tempest, TJ King, Brody Briggs
Verdigris: Cody Bressie, Jax Ryan, Kamden Neal, Landon Wine, Boston Acosta, Brodie Russell, Luke Patterson
Victory Christian: Aiden O’Malley, Isaac King, Zane Knell, Jake Butterfield, Hayden Baker, Logan Conway, Lane Emerson, Jordan Myers
How the team was chosen
Nominations were accepted from coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
2022: Brennan Phillips, Owasso
2021: Brennan Phillips, Owasso
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks
2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley
2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks
2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris
2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso
2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall
2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso
2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale
2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2010: Wade Ambrose, Union
2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso
2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks
2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso
2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley
2005: Brad Glenn, Union
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
2017-22: Award combined with player of the year.
2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris
2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley
2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey
2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill
2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow
2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow
2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry
2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso
2007: Dean Green, Berryhill
2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso
2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore
COACH OF THE YEAR
2022: Larry Turner, Owasso
2021: Justin Timmerman, Jenks
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor
2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union
2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian
2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH
2015: Larry Turner, Owasso
2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso
2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow
2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington
2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby
2007: Larry Turner, Owasso
2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington