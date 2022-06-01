Barry Lewis: TPS Hall of Fame banquet set for Thursday; Longtime McLain AD retires

Thirteen will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

The 10th annual banquet will start at 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Inductees will be Caleb Green, Josh Atkinson, Tom Maxwell, Adele Lukken Peterson, John Hammond, Jamilah O’Neal-Carter, Leah Hope Taber, Robert Mayes Sr., Perry Moss, Bob Brumble, Allen Mullinax, Shardell Johnson and Grady Peninger. All nine TPS high schools are represented, and that will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 131.

"This class of inductees is another group of outstanding student-athletes that have been successful both on and off the field," TPS athletic director Mick Wilson said Wednesday. "They have all represented Tulsa Public Schools in a positive manner, and each one has made an impact in their community."

Individual tickets are available at the door for $100.

Green (Memorial) and Atkinson (East Central) went on to become basketball standouts at Oral Roberts. Brumble (Rogers) and Lukken Peterson (Edison) are in the University of Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame as they excelled in football and golf, respectively.

Johnson was the state tournament most valuable player in 1976 when she led Booker T. Washington to its first state volleyball title. Peninger was a state wrestling champion at Webster and became one of college wrestling's top coaches at Michigan State.

Maxwell, before becoming Flintco’s President and CEO, was an infielder on two state championship baseball teams for Webster and was a team captain. He was an All-Big Eight selection at Oklahoma.

Hammond was an All-State selection in football and basketball for Central and was a quarterback at OU.

O'Neal-Carter was a two-time winner of the Tulsa Tribune All-City Player of the Year in girls basketball in 1990 and '91 for McLain.

Mullinax was an All-State selection and team captain for Rogers in baseball, football and wrestling. He played pro baseball in the Montreal Expos farm system.

Mayes helped Booker T. Washington win five state football titles in 15 years as an assistant coach.

Moss, a Central graduate, had a coaching career of more than 50 years combined at the pro and college levels after helping TU and Illinois win New Year's Day bowl games as a player.

Hope Taber earned All-State honors in soccer and basketball, and was all-district in softball at Hale before a stellar soccer career at Oklahoma State.

There are still openings for the 22nd annual TPS Athletics Golf Tournament, played in a scramble format, scheduled for Friday at LaFortune Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. The individual entry fee is $125 and $450 for teams. Proceeds from these events go to the Legends Foundation (501c3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs. To enter, call LaFortune at 918-496-6200.

McLain's AD Johnson retires

Philip Johnson has retired after 12 seasons as McLain's athletic director and 24 years on his high school alma mater's staff.

Johnson, a 1976 McLain graduate, coached McLain's girls basketball team from 1998-2011. He also was a track coach for 20 years, including the last 18 with the girls squad. Before moving to McLain, he was the girls basketball coach at Rogers and led the Lady Ropers to a pair of state tournament appearances.

While he was McLain's AD, a basketball arena was built, a weight room was constructed and artificial turf installed in the football stadium. Johnson also helped launch McLain's Athletic Hall of Fame and re-energized the school's homecoming festivities. And as AD, he saw one of its graduates, Josh Jacobs, selected in the NFL Draft's first round.

Johnson was a four-sport athlete at McLain — football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He said about his future plans, "I'm going to rest and relax, and let God direct my path to what I'm going to do."

Hubbard honored as Faith 7 MVP

Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard was named the Faith 7 Basketball MVP after he had 24 points and 15 rebounds to help lead Oklahoma past Texas 127-98 on Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter produced 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Memorial's Ty Frierson added 13 points. Jenks' Ben Averitt had 10 points and Owasso's Caden Fry scored nine.

Oologah HOF class announced

Oologah's first Athletic Hall of Fame class will be honored in October. The inductees will be Danny Bennett, Lance Bennett, Larry Bennett, Eden Wiens Ensley, Erin Wiens Ensley, Clay Holly, Gerrit Simpson, Peggy Vancuren Brunson, Chad Weeks and Vanessa Welch.

