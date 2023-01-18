Barry Lewis: Top football players reveal commitments; No. 1 BA avoids letdown

Not all of the top area high school football seniors signed with colleges during the early period in December.

There are many who will sign during the next period that starts Feb. 1.

Among those are two players who finished 2022 high in the All-World rankings — Union running back DJ McKinney and Verdigris linebacker Reese Roller, who recently announced their college commitments.

McKinney is headed to Sam Houston State after rushing for 1,378 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns as a senior — his first season with Union after moving from Booker T. Washington. SHS running backs coach/offensive recruiting coordinator John Johnson is a former Oklahoma State player and Tulsa assistant.

"I went down to Sam Houston State on an unofficial visit, and they treated me like I was on an official, and it was very nice down there, and the team was very welcoming as well, that played a big role," McKinney said. "Coach Johnson treated me like his son. Union and playing in 6AI played a big role in getting this opportunity."

Roller is going to continue his football career at Central Oklahoma. At Verdigris, he had 95 tackles with 19 sacks in 2022. For his career, he had 322 tackles and 61 sacks. Roller made his commitment after a visit last week. He selected UCO over Pittsburg State.

"Looking over academic and football wise it's just the place for me," Roller said. "Coach (Adam) Dorrel has a great plan and I think with this recruiting class they're really going after Oklahoma kids.

"I just loved the visit and was ready to make my decision."

Another top area linebacker, Broken Arrow's Dietrich Moore, committed Sunday to North Texas. Former BA linebacker Gavin Potter committed Sunday to Arkansas State after four seasons at Kansas.

No. 1 BA avoids letdown: Top-ranked Broken Arrow could have been in danger of a letdown Tuesday night when it hosted Bartlesville, which was 4-10. The basketball game was just before the Shawnee Invitational that runs Thursday through Saturday.

But OSU signee Connor Dow made sure the undefeated Tigers would not slip up against the Bruins. Dow scored the first seven points, including two dunks, in an opening 11-1 run en route to a 72-57 victory at Tiger Field House. Dow finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

"We always feed off of him," Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. "And obviously we have a lot of other guys who can get going as well."

Justice Sutton had 11 of his 14 points in the second half to keep the Tigers in command as they built their lead to 49-26. Broken Arrow (11-0) held one of the nation's top junior guards, David Castillo, to six points in the first half. Castillo was 5-of-11 shooting overall with three 3s, and was 9-of-10 on free throws to finish with 22 points.

"Obviously he's a really good player, he's going to do really good things" Wallace said. "Just trying to show him different looks, different matchups, trying to put some length on him, make him shoot over the top of that, and just make him work for every possession. I thought he did a really good job working to get points for them."

More motivation for the Tigers not to overlook the Bruins was Bartlesville's comeback from 16 down in the second half last season to win 57-56 at Broken Arrow, which was ranked No. 2 at the time.

"I thought our guys were ready to go," Wallace said. "Last year, they came here and beat us before we went to Phoenix. I reminded our guys of that."

In the girls game, McKenzie Mathurin continued her stellar season with 29 points to help Broken Arrow pull away for a 58-47 win over Bartlesville. Mathurin is averaging 21 points per game.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's boys action, Hale won its school-record 13th in a row, 45-44, over Bishop Kelley, and Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen scored 35 in an 82-79 overtime victory over Union.

Tournament week: This is the last basketball tournament week before the postseason. The Shawnee Invitational includes Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Choctaw, Mustang, Southeast, El Reno and Shawnee.

"It'll be a nice test in the middle of January," said Wallace, whose team faces Shawnee at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Another marquee tournament Thursday through Saturday is Catoosa's Port City Classic. On the boys side Thursday, Verdigris faces Bishop Kelley at 11:30 a.m., Catoosa hosts Sand Springs at 2:30 p.m., Edison faces Duncan at 5:30 p.m., and Victory Christian plays Claremore at 8:30 p.m.

On the girls side, Verdigris meets Edison at 10 a.m., Kelley faces Verdigris at 1 p.m., Catoosa plays Duncan at 4 p.m., and Central meets Claremore at 7 p.m.

Notable: Two of this week's top-ranked boys teams are coached by members of Broken Arrow's 1997 state champions -- Wallace and 3A No. 1 Metro Christian's Bryon Flam.

Play at Southern Hills: The Legends Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools Athletics has a fundraising golf tournament scheduled June 5 at Southern Hills. Morning and afternoon tee times are available. Individual entries start at $800. To sign up, go to tulsalegendsfoundation.org or call Lisa Norman at 918-746-6453.

Baseball coach honored: The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association named Silo's Billy Bowen as the 2021-22 national baseball coach of the year. Bowen has led Silo to 18 state titles in 20 years -- six in the fall and 12 in the spring, including a sweep in '21-22.