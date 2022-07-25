Barry Lewis: Summit Christian hires former ORU coach Misti Cussen; Rejoice QB commits; Coweta standout moves to BTW

Former longtime Oral Roberts University women's basketball coach Misti Cussen was hired by Summit Christian as its girls basketball coach Monday.

Summit also announced that its head football coach will be former Claremore offensive coordinator Joe Green.

Cussen was at ORU for the past 26 seasons, including the last 10 as head coach.

“Misti and I go way back to our days together as students at Southern Nazarene University," Summit athletic director Marc Langebartels said. "I believe her influence at Summit will greatly bolster the reputation of our girls’ basketball program. She is an outstanding leader.”

Cussen led ORU to five winning seasons, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2013.

“After conducting an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Misti to the Summit family," Summit superintendent Dan Giddens said. "It was important to us to find an experienced coach who could help take our girls program to the next level. Misti brings not only the basketball experience that we need, but also a heart for leading and developing young athletes.”

Summit is expected to break ground on a $6-million gymnasium next spring on its Broken Arrow campus.

Green is a former offensive and special teams coordinator for Claremore. His 18-year coaching career also includes stints at Coweta, Pryor, Skiatook and Tuttle.

Green succeeds Todd Fulps, who coached Summit for eight seasons and led the Eagles to an 11-2 record and Class B semifinals last year.

Summit, which will move to 11-man football in 2024 due to growing enrollment, wasn't initially expected to play a district schedule this season, but will compete in District B-8.

“Coach Green is a dynamic personality and has a passion for teaching leadership and character, both on and off the field of play, Giddens said. "He is exactly what our school needs as we enter this transitional season.”

Rejoice's Wilson commits

Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson, who is No. 1 in the All-World Preseason Football quarterback rankings, announced Monday on Twitter his commitment to Montana State.

Wilson completed 202-of-297 passes for 2,857 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs. Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period starts Dec. 21.

Holdman moves to BTW

Point-guard Ty Holdman is moving from Coweta to Booker T. Washington for his senior season. Holdman, 6-foot-2, was an All-Metro Lakes first-team selection last season.

"He's strong and athletic and is a good student," BTW coach Eli K. Brown III said while attending the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic on Monday at the Marriott Southern Hills. "I hope he can give us the same jolt of energy and drive that Aaron did."

Brown was referring to All-State guard Aaron Potter, who moved from Owasso to BTW for his senior year.

The OCA Clinic is held in conjunction with the All-State Games that run through Friday.

Lane honored

Tulsa resident Lawrence "Night Train" Lane received two plaques at the Oklahoma Officials Association meeting Saturday in Shawnee. Lane was honored for 55 years of meritorious service as a basketball official and also received The Breedlove Family Officials Service Award for basketball, given to the official that has exhibited outstanding service to the sport.

Lane was at the OCA Clinic on Monday at the Marriott Southern Hills. The clinic runs through Friday and is held in conjunction with the All-State Games.

"I am blessed," Lane said.

Lane, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011 and battled some major injuries in the past year, plans to return for his 56th season this fall.

"I'm thankful that I'm 74 and can still move," said Lane, who also has been the BTW's public-address football announcer for a half-century.

Inducted into the OOA Hall of Fame on Saturday were Tulsa's Randy Jeffers, Stillwater’s Jim Perry, Okarche’s David Craig, Del City’s Tony Gwinn and Tishomingo’s Charley Wyatt, who called games for 60 years.

'Nice change' for Winters

Longtime basketball coach Doug Winters is moving to Fairland as football defensive coordinator and head baseball coach. Winters has been involved in basketball for all of his 32 years in coaching.

"It's going to be a nice change," Winters said while at the OCA Clinic. "It's going to be a fun experience."

Dawkins hosts symposium

Former University of Tulsa standout and new Muskogee boys coach Lou Dawkins is hosting a Basketball Coaches Leadership Symposium on Aug. 27 at Muskogee High School.

"I want to make this an amazing event of teaching and learning," said Dawkins, who won two state titles as a coach in Michigan and his 2008 team was ranked No. 4 by USA Today.

Dawkins can be reached at lou.dawkins@roughers.net for more information. Early registration by Friday is $75.