Last month, Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard was a big winner at the seventh annual All-World Awards as she was honored as the Bill Knight Automotive Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Tulsa World Girls Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood.

Heard, an Oklahoma State signee, is gaining another award this week as she has been named as the World’s State Basketball Player of the Year.

Heard averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals to lead Sapulpa to its second Class 5A state title in three years.

“I’m super excited for her, she’s so deserving of it,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said Wednesday at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills. “She’s a great kid. She’s one of those kids who works extremely hard and makes others want to work hard. She’s earned such respect from her teammates. They looked up to her.

“On the flip side of that, she helped them grow by instilling in them the confidence she believed in them and that they could be successful.”

Heard scored 41 points, including the winning basket in an 18-point fourth quarter, in a 75-74 win over Holland Hall in the state final. Heard was the 5A state tournament MVP with 77 points in three games. Heard had career totals of 1,697 points in 103 games with 830 rebounds, 398 assists and 244 steals.

“She reminds me of back in the day when you had kids who went to the gym and did things by themselves to make themselves a better basketball player,” Calip said.

Heard is the first Tulsa-area girls player to win the award since Holland Hall’s Gabby Gregory was honored in 2018 and ‘19. She is the first Sapulpa player to receive the honor since Alyssia Brewer in 2008.

Dale’s Dayton Forsythe is the World’s state boys basketball player of the year. Forsythe, an Oklahoma commit, is the first junior to win the award since Norman North’s Trae Young in 2016.

Forsythe was selected as the MVP of the Class 2A state tournament for the second year in a row and Tournament of Champions. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Forsythe had 75 points and 24 rebounds in three TofC games at the BOK Center. The Pirates, who finished 32-0, became the smallest class team to win the TofC since 1978.

In the TofC title game against Memorial, he was dominant with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 10-of-10 on free throws. He has 1,542 points in 86 career games with 578 rebounds and 408 assists.

The World’s 2022 state football player of the year will be announced in Friday’s print edition.

All-State GamesOn Tuesday, the East won 13 of 20 doubles matches to prevail in All-State tennis at the University of Tulsa’s Case Center.

Three-time state champion and All-World winner Brett Keeling of Jenks capped his undefeated high school career with a pair of victories. He combined with Jenks teammate Jesper Ohlson for an 8-1 victory over Carl Albert’s Keegan McLaughlin and OKC Classen SAS’ Mason Fair in boys, and with Metro Christian’s Ivy Wilson for an 8-0 win over McLaughlin and Deer Creek’s Sindhya Atturu in mixed.

In volleyball Tuesday at Jenks’ Frank Herald Field House, the Large West won 2-1 (25-11, 25-20, 21-25), but the Small East won 2-1 (25-9, 20-25, 25-16).

Boys basketball is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sapulpa and football is at 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee to close out All-State week.

Stillwater changes

Defending Class 6AII football state champion Stillwater promoted offensive coordinator Chad Cawood to head coach Tuesday. Cawood, who has been on Stillwater’s staff for 25 years, has been interim coach since Tucker Barnard resigned earlier this month to become head coach at Arkansas powerhouse Shiloh Christian.

Stillwater also named Marty Lees as head baseball coach. Lee is a former Washington State head coach and OSU assistant. He replaces Jimmy Harris, who moved to Dale last month.

Another view

Former Lincoln Christian quarterback Micah Wilson, the World staff’s 2015 metro player of the year and All-State selection, was at the OCA Clinic this week representing exhibitor United Turf and Track, which specializes in grass athletic field construction and synthetic surface installation in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. Wilson, who played for Missouri from 2016-21, is involved with estimating, procurement and sales.

“It’s cool to be a part of this, to see the other side of this industry and to see coaches I know,” Wilson said.

Notable

Glenpool’s Jordan Blades is a recipient of the 2023 E.M. “Nat” Watson Jr. Athletic Scholarship that will be awarded at the Oklahoma African American Educators, Inc. Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. Blades was a standout in track and basketball, maintained a 3.3 GPA, was a member of student council and volunteered at a local church and nursing home...

For the second year in a row, Edison junior Joshua Blanchard won the high school division of USA Triathlon’s state championships last Saturday at Mitchell Park in Guthrie. He will compete in the national championship at Milwaukee on Aug. 3. Blanchard competes for Edison’s cross country and swim teams.

