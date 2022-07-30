Barry Lewis: Longtime World prep writer Mike Brown's `unique perspective' is missed after recent retirement

No journalist has been more passionate about covering high school sports than Mike Brown.

Mike, hired by legendary sports editor Bill Connors, joined the Tulsa World sports staff in July 1979 and spent most of the past 43 years reporting on high school sports until his recent retirement.

“Being at the World for more than 40 years, that would have been hard to predict,” Brown said recently. “I enjoyed journalism and never wanted to do anything else. I was so thankful I had a job in a town where both my parents lived.

“I didn’t know I was going to cover high school sports when I was hired. Bill asked me what I had in mind and when can you start? I thought high schools would be a lot of fun, having a bird’s-eye view, knowing a lot about all these high schools.”

Mike was also as competitive as many of the great student-athletes he covered. That trait, as well as his great instincts and analysis, were on display every fall in our staff High School Picks contest that he won most years.

I learned about his competitiveness while covering high school sports for the evening paper, The Tulsa Tribune, in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. There were many times when I thought I was going to break a story in the Tribune, only to discover Mike had beaten me to it in the World. And there were other times when we covered the same game, and I thought I had a good angle, but saw Mike had a better one.

His passion for high school athletics and great storytelling were also evident to me back then when he would travel up two floors to the Tribune newsroom for some post-midnight conversations after he had filed his World copy. When I joined the World in 1993 after the Tribune ceased publishing, it was a great feeling to be on the same team as Mike instead of competing against him.

During the past week, it wasn’t quite the same being without Mike at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic. Sitting alongside Mike at that venue through the years enabled me to hear a lot of great stories when he greeted coaches who stopped by the Tulsa World booth. It seemed as if every coach in the state knew Mike.

“Mike will be missed,” former Union and Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. “He was easy to talk to and really cared about Tulsa and what was going on.”

Tulsa World readers also have enjoyed many great stories from Mike in print over the span of six decades.

“Like so many veteran journalists, Mike Brown is part storyteller, part almanac,” said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. “You would bring up a current star in high school sports and he could talk about the player’s family tree and the successes of that player’s father or mother or cousin who Mike covered back when they were in high school. What I loved is that Mike would find amazing high school athletes who had an even more amazing life stories. No one else in this state told those stories like Mike did.”

On Tuesday night, the World will recognize his dedication at the All-World Awards banquet at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center by honoring the Mike Brown Inspirational Athlete of the Year.

“Brownie” was a 1970 graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs and 1974 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. While at CPHS, his passion for high school athletics was already showing when he started by contributing game stories to the Sand Springs Leader. He was inspired after he read a fictional book, “Tourney Team,” about the Indiana state basketball tournament. In the early ‘70s, he spent some time on the World’s phone crew writing PONY and Colt League baseball stories.

In college, he wrote for the OU Daily, but didn’t cover sports. Instead, he wrote movie reviews — an area where he contributed occasionally while with the World. After graduating from OU, he wrote sports at newspapers in Holdenville, McAlester and Oklahoma City before being hired by the World.

During his first three years at the World, the high school basketball scene included Booker T. Washington legend Wayman Tisdale, who was coached by Mike Mims.

“Mike Brown is truly a professional,” Mims said. “I met him in his first year when he came into our gym, and we’ve had some great experiences.”

Steve Hudson was Oklahoma City Northeast’s basketball coach when Mike started at the World.

“He did a tremendous job, he always had good questions no matter what the situation was and always had a smile on his face,” Hudson said. “It was easier for coaches handling a defeat with the way he asked his questions.”

Larry Turner has been Owasso’s baseball coach for most of Mike’s time covering high schools.

“We’ve been down the road a lot together,” Turner said. “He’s always been extremely fair, always a great job covering Owasso. He’s done a great job for high school athletics and baseball in particular. He will be missed. He’s one of the real good guys.”

During Mike’s first 20 years with the World, he selected the teams for Oklahoma’s top high-school basketball showcase, the Tournament of Champions, and has helped TPS athletic director Mick Wilson in recent years with picking the women’s teams.

“He’s been really good at supporting student-athletes across the state, and made great contributions to the Tournament of Champions,” Wilson said. “He has such great knowledge.”

Mike knew no other speed than full when working on a story. Union athletic director Emily Barkley remembers reading Mike’s stories when she was a student-athlete.

“I always appreciated his attention to details and he always reported stories well,” Barkley said. “I enjoyed our conversations through the years and the way he covered high school sports.”

Part of Brown’s beat was reporting on the state’s governing body for high school athletics, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“The thing I always appreciated about Mike was he is really interested in getting to the details of the story,” said OSSAA associate director and former Westmoore football coach Mike Whaley. “He’s been very good trying to portray all the angles at what’s going on.

“He has a great passion for what he does and that’s recognizable by anybody who reads any of his stuff. The thing that I’m concerned about is we’re not going to see the next generation do the ‘lifer’ thing. That longevity is important to the integrity of reporting what’s going on. Someone who has been there a long time can give you that.”

Some of Mike’s favorite high school memories include the 1982 large-school state boys basketball tournament that included Tisdale, Mark Price and Steve Hale; tiny Smithville reaching the ‘85 TofC; and although he didn’t cover it, the 1969 BTW-Hale football semifinal game that featured two of his favorite athletes, John Winesberry and Brent Blackman.

Mike liked all sports and it showed in his reporting.

“My favorite was whatever was in season,” he said. “I understood basketball better than any other sport. The Tournament of Champions was huge for me and I remember a lot of BTW-Douglass games that were knockdown drag-outs. I loved football, the fans were so energized. I was always fired up about Friday night football.”

It was fitting that Mike’s last two football game stories involved historic moments last fall — Bixby breaking the state’s all-time 11-man winning streak record and Collinsville capturing its first state title as it defeated McAlester in a 5A classic.

What’s the biggest change Brown has seen in the past 43 years at the high school level?

“There’s no comparison in the attention it gets now compared to then,” Brown said. “The coverage has just become monumental.”

Coaches across the state respected Mike, whose philosophy was “I wanted to be fair. I may have made mistakes at times, but I always tried to be fair and I think I accomplished that.”

Mike was honored as the National Sports Media Association’s 2016 Oklahoma Sportswriter of the Year.

During his time at the World, Mike also covered other sports, including the University of Tulsa’s run to the men’s basketball Elite Eight in 2000. He also covered pro teams, the Tulsa Talons and Tulsa Shock. His last story for the World was on two local golfers, Chuck Ramsay and Glenn Shaw, playing 100 holes on Ramsay’s 80th birthday last November.

“I wanted to provide a unique perspective, that’s what my goal was,” Mike said.

And nobody has done it better over the last 43 years.