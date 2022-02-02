Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown signs with Gators, remembers watching Tebow

Patience paid off for Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown when college football's extended signing period opened Wednesday.
"It's been a long time coming," Brown said after a ceremony at the Lincoln Christian gym following his signing with Florida. "To be with my family, my friends and my teammates, it feels really special."
Brown, who was committed last summer and fall to Central Michigan, could've signed during the early period in December. Instead he waited for a better offer, and Florida had one for him during a visit two weekends ago.
"As soon as I touched down (there), it felt like home," Brown said. "The coaches, players and culture, it felt amazing. I touched down in Gainesville and it felt like family."
Brown, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, had a 25-2 record with a pair of Class 3A state finals appearances for Lincoln. In 2021, he accounted for 4,098 yards and 61 touchdowns. He passed for 2,750 yards and 41 touchdowns and also had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 TDs. Despite his impressive stats, he didn't have an offer from a Power-5 team until he received one from Washington in December. A month later, Florida offered.
"I'm extremely thankful for them doing their homework on me and sitting down and making sure I was a fit for the job," Brown said. "It was a great experience, the whole ride."
Brown grew up as a big fan of SEC football and remembers watching the Gators on television.
"You want to compete with the best, so you go down there and play with the best," Brown said. "I saw Tim Tebow playing and seeing down in the Swamp you always felt that atmosphere, it was crazy."
Brown's successor next season as Lincoln's QB, Luke Milligan, is from Florida and is a Gators fan.
'Surreal' moment for Holland Hall AD
Holland Hall athletic director Steve Heldebrand has attended many Signing Day ceremonies during his career in education.
However, Wednesday's ceremony at the Holland Hall gym was a bit different for Heldebrand as he watched his twin sons Holt and Hunt Heldebrand sign to play football for DePauw University, which is located in Greencastle, Indiana.
"It's a little surreal," Heldebrand said. "My wife Whitney and I are excited they chose the same school, but we let them both go through the process of choosing their own direction. We're just real excited not only for them to have the opportunity to play football but also academically it's a great fit for them."
Hunt added, "We've been around the Holland Hall program for a long time since our dad has been the AD. So for it to finally be our day is pretty cool."
Signing 'a blessing' for Union's Banks
A dangerous playmaker who filled in at quarterback for Union last season, Rovaughn Banks signed Wednesday to play running back at Abilene Christian.
"This is a moment I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life," he said. "It's truly a blessing."
Banks, the 2021 District 6AI-2 MVP as he helped Union reach the state final, committed to the FCS-level Wildcats a week ago after going on his official visit. Abilene Christian's head coach is Keith Patterson, an Oklahoma native and a former Tulsa assistant.
"I liked all the new staff, the facilities," Banks said. "Some of the players who are already there made me feel right at home."
Weather affects Signing Day
Wednesday's winter weather forecast caused the postponement of signing ceremonies at several area high schools, including Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Booker T. Washington. Many schools rescheduled their ceremonies for next Wednesday. Although ceremonies were canceled, that didn't keep athletes from signing.
BTW had three football signees — Gentry Williams (OU), Jordan Drew (Utah State) and Jaden King (Houston Baptist)
Drew said, "Man It feels good, a dream come true. I just thank God every day for blessing me with this athletic ability and guiding me in the right path, I couldn’t thank Him enough.
"I’m looking forward to building relationships with my new brothers and competing and just getting to work."
King said, "Going through the recruiting process can be stressful at times, but with the help of my family and Houston Baptist coaching staff they made it a lot less stressful and more easier.
"What attracted me most about HBU is the players on the team; they instantly felt like a family that I wanted to be a part of, and the environment that the campus has is just unbelievable."
More weather postponements
The OSSAA swimming regionals originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been moved to Monday (Class 5A) and Tuesday (6A) at Jenks and Edmond.
All Tulsa Public Schools athletic activities for the rest of the week are postponed. That includes Booker T. Washington's Ring of Honor ceremony that was scheduled Friday. Athletic activities are postponed at most schools on days when they cancel classes.
Also postponed for a week due to the weather are the All-World honors for fall sports. The new publication dates are Feb. 12 (football), Feb. 14 (softball), Feb. 15 (cross country) and Feb. 16 (volleyball). The World's All-State football team is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Kelly Hines and Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World, contributed to this column.