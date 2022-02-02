Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown signs with Gators, remembers watching Tebow

Brown grew up as a big fan of SEC football and remembers watching the Gators on television.

"You want to compete with the best, so you go down there and play with the best," Brown said. "I saw Tim Tebow playing and seeing down in the Swamp you always felt that atmosphere, it was crazy."

Brown's successor next season as Lincoln's QB, Luke Milligan, is from Florida and is a Gators fan.

'Surreal' moment for Holland Hall AD

Holland Hall athletic director Steve Heldebrand has attended many Signing Day ceremonies during his career in education.

However, Wednesday's ceremony at the Holland Hall gym was a bit different for Heldebrand as he watched his twin sons Holt and Hunt Heldebrand sign to play football for DePauw University, which is located in Greencastle, Indiana.

"It's a little surreal," Heldebrand said. "My wife Whitney and I are excited they chose the same school, but we let them both go through the process of choosing their own direction. We're just real excited not only for them to have the opportunity to play football but also academically it's a great fit for them."