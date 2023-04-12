A pipeline is developing between Jenks and Hawaii.

On Wednesday, Jenks soccer player Dominick Barragan signed with Honolulu-based Chaminade University.

Last year, his former Jenks teammate, Braden McCann, also signed with Chaminade. He appeared in all 14 of the Silverswords' matches as a freshman last fall. McCann got connected with Chaminade because of his experience of living in California and Florida that helped lead him to to the university known primarily for upsetting major basketball powers.

"My friend Braden got me in contact with them and it went from there," Barragan said at Frank Herald Fieldhouse after a ceremony that also celebrated signings of six other Jenks student-athletes.

"He told me he liked it there and I sent them my highlight videos."

The ceremony came early in the morning after Barragan helped Jenks post a big 2-0 victory over Union the previous night that left "still tired."

Barragan, who has never visited Hawaii, has played almost every position on the pitch. When the recruiting process began, Barragan expected he would be staying close to home.

"I originally wanted to go with somewhere within driving distance," Barragan said. "And now I'm going to a place I can't drive to."

Going to a college within driving distance is Jenks volleyball player Ellie Smith, who signed with Central Oklahoma.

"I've toured there a couple times and it just feels like home," Smith said.

The signing ceremony was all she had hoped for.

"It was kind of nice to see all the people I grew up playing volleyball with and all the people who supported me," Smith said. Todays' signing was a really great moment for me."

Smith helped Jenks win the 6A state title in 2021 and finish as the runner-up last year.

"Over the course of the last five years I've seen Ellie develop into of our school's most impressive middle blockers," said Jenks coach Tanna Smith, no relation to Ellie. "And it was her skill set that helped guide our team to a winning season the past two years. Without her leadership skills at the middle position and discipline, our team would not have enjoyed its success as she was our team's leading blocker."

Ellie Smith is planning to study risk management at UCO.

"It's in the insurance field, my dad is in insurance and I want to work with him when I get older." Smith said.

Staying even closer to home is Jenks' Olivia Granderson, who is a track and field signee at Oral Roberts University. Her mother and two older siblings were coached at ORU by Jenks coaches Joe and Shawn Dial.

"It was a huge pleasant surprise to be able to coach her and her sister (Gloria) this year," Shawna Dial said. "She's a hard worker, She's solid no matter where we put her -- 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x1, 4x2 4x4. And she just comes through and does it all and beats a lot of people."

Other Jenks runners signing were Delaney Ferguson (Southwestern State) and Darah Oniwa (Palm Beach Atlantic). Jenks swimmers signing were Russell Trinh (Indianapolis) and Owen Vennerholm (Hendrix).

Signings at Union

Chanelle Alburg, who won the girls' 110-pound title and helped Union win the girls state wrestling championship, signed with Texas Woman’s University. Her teammate, Aleise Newsom, signed with Carl Albert State.

Other Union athletes celebrating their college signings Wednesday were track and field's Sydney Smith (Kansas); soccer's Tara Ikard (National Park), Jefferson McCombs (Mid-America Nazarene) and Jazmine Pacheco (Arkansas Rich Mountain); and swimming's Bryce LaFollette (Quincy).

College coach praises Friedrichsen

Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, who committed to Wake Forest in February, signed with the Demon Deacons on Wednesday when basketball's second signing period opened. Friedrichsen averaged 30.1 points as a senior.

"Parker is one of the best shooters in the country," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said in a press release with his first public comments on Friedrichsen. "On top of that, he is a student of the game who possesses a deep desire to continually improve and get better. His tireless work ethic was instilled in him by his parents, making Parker a high character and high achiever, on and off the court. Parker is prepared to be an outstanding student-athlete at Wake Forest."

Melton leaves BA

Broken Arrow executive director of athletics, Darren Melton, is returning to Lincoln Christian as its new superintendent.

“We appreciate all that Darren has meant to our school community over the past four years and the integrity by which he has led our athletic department,” said BA assistant superintendent Steve Dunn in a press release Wednesday. “He has committed his entire professional career to pouring into the lives of young people, coaches, and families through athletics, and we wish him the very best as he transitions into this new leadership role.”

Melton was Lincoln's football coach from 2002-16 and led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2009. He also was its AD until 2019 before moving to Broken Arrow as associate AD and then became executive athletic director in 2021.

“The people are what have made the experience so special," Melton said in the release about his time in Broken Arrow.

“The thought of a new challenge is exciting. As difficult as it is to leave BA, we feel called to go back and make a difference at Lincoln. What I look forward to the most is working alongside the leadership there to find the best ways to serve the staff and families. The place has given our family more than we can ever repay so I look forward to this next season of life with much gratitude and anticipation.”