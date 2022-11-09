Barry Lewis: Historical moment 'means a lot' to BA's Connor Dow; two soccer signees will graduate early

For the first time in 20 years, Broken Arrow is sending a boys basketball signee directly to a major college program.

The early signing period for college basketball opened Wednesday, and Connor Dow didn't waste any time signing with Oklahoma State. Dow committed to OSU in September.

"Nice to know I'm a Cowboy now officially, so I'm ready to get going for this season and prepared to go to OSU," Dow said after a signing ceremony at Broken Arrow's Varsity Club.

Among those at the ceremony were his head coach Beau Wallace and his brother, assistant Chris Wallace — the last previous BA boys basketball player to go directly to a major college when he signed with Tulsa in 2002.

"I think it's pretty cool," Dow said about the historical aspect of his signing. "It definitely means a lot, especially because the last one was (Chris Wallace)."

Dow, who is 6-foot-6, averaged 15 points on 41% shooting from 3-point range last season.

"He plays extremely hard," Beau Wallace said. "He knows what he's doing, he can guard the basketball and rebound well, and being a knockdown shooter helps a lot. He's got a lot of intangibles, it's not just his shooting."

Wednesday was the opening of the signing period for all sports except football. However, the early basketball period runs only from Nov. 9-16. The early football signing period is Dec. 21-23.

Soccer signees graduate early

Two of the area's top local girls soccer players, Broken Arrow's Cora Hair and Owasso's Lauren Hoefer, signed on Wednesday and will graduate in December, passing up their senior high school seasons to get an early start on their college careers.

Hair, an All-World player of the year finalist last season, signed with Arkansas.

"I didn't think I was going to graduate early and I would want to play my senior season at Broken Arrow, but the season we had this past year was so special to me and it was like actually a real high note for me to end on, so I just took that and ran with it. I treated it like my senior year and not take it for granted."

Hair anchored the Tigers' defense that allowed only four goals in the last 11 games, and she also scored a team-high 11 goals and had five assists in a 13-2 season that ended in the Class 6A semifinals.

Oklahoma's high school soccer season is in the spring, while the college season is played in the fall.

"When you go (enroll at college) in the spring you kind of get an advantage, you get to practice with them, get used to the team and coaches," Hair said. "I just thought it would be a real big advantage for me to get over there and get ahead so I can have the potential to play in the fall."

For Hoefer, a forward/midfielder, the benefits of enrolling early at Oklahoma were too valuable to pass up although she admitted it "was one of the hardest things not to play with my sister (Natalie) my senior year."

"For me it's a real good developmental decision to get in there before the season starts so I don't have to jump right into it in the fall," Hoefer said. "And just to get to train with the team and get to know the girls and build connections."

Owasso coach Sam Bowers said he will miss Hoefer, but "I support her decision. When they're ready, they're ready."

Another area soccer standout, Union defender Khari Carreno, signed with Wyoming. Carreno was an All-World first-team selection as a junior. She didn't commit to Wyoming until last Friday.

"This whole process has been really stressful but now that it's over, it's very relieving," Carreno said.

Carreno had never been to the state of Wyoming until her college visit last month.

"It's really pretty," Carreno said. "I really liked the coaches, the girls were very welcoming and it felt like home."

Union's Briggs signs with ASU

Arizona State's baseball tradition was attractive for Union catcher Brody Briggs, who signed Wednesday with the Sun Devils. ASU's baseball alumni include Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, Rick Monday and 2020 No. 1 draft choice Spencer Torkelson.

Other factors for Briggs were that ASU was the "first school that showed major interest in me," and that he was impressed during a visit there when Union played in a tournament in Arizona.

"I loved the coaching staff and felt it was the right fit for me," said Briggs, whose favorite player is recently retired St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Briggs committed to ASU on April 1.

"I knew this day was going to come, it was really cool to see it happen," Briggs said.

Dutch signees stay in Tulsa

At Holland Hall, two-time state tennis champion Abby Wise signed with Oral Roberts, while Elise Hill signed to play basketball at Tulsa.

Wise won a 2021 4A doubles title in 2021 and No. 1 singles title in 2022, when she was an All-World player of the year finalist. She committed to ORU four weeks ago.

"I really love the community, the location and the coaches, and it's very close to home," Wise said.

Hill, a 5-8 guard, averaged 15.3 points last season and was an All-World second-team selection as she helped the Dutch reach the 4A state tournament. She said TU head coach Angie Nelp "has a great vision."

"I've been working toward this moment since Day 1," Hill said. "I'm just really happy, to stay home, especially."

Martel commits

Beggs junior running back Red Martel, who was rushed for more than 2,500 yards over the past two seasons, announced Tuesday his commitment to Kansas.

'Today' in Bixby

Bixby is scheduled for the NBC’s "Today" show’s weekly “Friday Morning Lights” segment at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday. The feature will be shown live from Bixby’s Spartan Stadium. The football teams, cheerleaders, band and students will be part of the segment. Bixby has a first-round bye in the Class 6AI playoffs and does not play again until the quarterfinals Nov. 18.