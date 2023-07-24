Doug Winters is primarily known for basketball after being a high school head coach in that sport for more than 30 years with Tulsa-area teams.

A highlight was leading Cascia Hall’s girls to a 26-1 record and reaching the Class 3A state final in 2000 with Iciss Tillis.

But now he is ready for a “new adventure” in his varied career.

Last week, Winters was elevated from defensive coordinator to Fairland’s head football coach, succeeding Jimmy Hudson, who resigned for a business opportunity. Winters also will be athletic director.

“My father-in-law always has said I would be a better football coach,” Winters said with a smile Monday at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills.

Winters was referring to Jim Cherry, Edison’s all-time winningest football coach and OCA Hall-of-Famer.

Although Winters has never been a head football coach previously, he is not a football newcomer. He was an All-State football selection at Collinsville in 1982, where he played for OCA Hall-of-Famer Ron McHenry, and had an opportunity to pursue that sport in college, but chose baseball instead.

Winters was a football assistant at several stops early in his career, including being a defensive coordinator at Hilldale in the mid-90s, while also coaching basketball.

“When I got to Cascia I had to make a choice, and the opportunity to coach Iciss and that group of girls, that was an easy choice,” Winters said.

“But I missed the camaraderie of being on a football staff. Pat McGrew kept me close at Bixby when I was there and I did football color commentary at Glenpool. I’ve always been around football.”

Last year, Fairland went 6-5 in its winningest season since 2015.

“Coach Hudson and I worked very well together,” Winters said. “It was a great year and we hope to keep it going. We have some good young talent. I can foresee us doing really well for the next three years.

Fairland’s top players include sophomore quarterback Carson Schertz and senior slotback Cason Rentfrow.

Winters sees similarities between coaching football and basketball.

“Organization is organization,” Winters said. “Organizing great help, making relationships with kids, having a good coaching staff around you, just motivating everybody. I think I’m a decent motivator and I’m excited to try this.

“Last year, I thought I would go to Fairland near Grand Lake, and just enjoy the last few years of my career, but it’s ramped back up again. It’s exciting, just another adventure.”

All-State Games

The All-State Games started Monday with golf at Cherokee Hills in Catoosa. The West swept the East, with the girls winning 16-8 and boys 15-9. However, the East’s Josie Clevenger of Broken Arrow and Emma Fields of Bixby combined for the low girls score, 67. In the boys tournament, the East’s Cale VanBrunt of Jenks and Cooper Hardison of Caney shot a 66, tying the West’s Baylor Bostick and Caden Stevens of Duncan for the low score. VanBrunt was an All-World finalist.

Tuesday’s All-State schedule includes tennis at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Tulsa’s Case Center, and the volleyball doubleheader at 6 p.m. at Jenks’ Frank Herald Field House.

Basketball will be at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center — the girls doubleheader starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and boys at 7 p.m. Thursday. Wrestling is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Union. Football is 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.

BTW headed to 5A

The 2023-24 tentative OSSAA ADM (Average Daily Membership) report drops Booker T. Washington out of the top 32 to No. 35, meaning the Hornets will be going from 6AII to 5A in football, starting in 2024, and from 6A to 5A in basketball for the upcoming season. A newcomer to 6A will be Piedmont, which is at No. 27.

Notable

Five were inducted into the Oklahoma Officials Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at Crossings Christian School. The inductees were Jerry Cowan of Pryor, Robert Jackson III of Wagoner, Dave Ward of Grove, Marty Askins of Duncan and Stuart McPherson of Goldsby. That brings the Hall of Fame to 149 members … The OSSAA, OCA and OOA have established the Cecil Devine Family Scholarship to assist coaches in state schools to start a second career as a sports official. Devine, a former OSSAA director of officials and a member of OCA’s Hall of Fame, died in 2021. The Devine family endowed the scholarship to assist coaches with the purchase of officiating equipment, to provide registration with the OSSAA as an official, to provide registration with OCA for the annual summer clinic and assign an officiating mentor. Applications are available online at ossaa.com … United Soccer Coaches announced that Fort Gibson’s Sophie Ellis and Grace Parker were among 55 girls named as 2022-23 High School Scholar All-Americans for cumulative achievement in the classroom as well as on the soccer field … Former Edison basketball player DeShawn Caldwell, whose life was saved by CPR after collapsing after a 2016 practice, is teaming up with former East Central standout Burke Putnam to host a From the Heart Back to School Basketball Camp for boys and girls in sixth through 12th grades from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at K2C Gyms in Catoosa. The American Heart Institute will be there to talk about the importance of CPR. The camp fee is $35 and besides basketball skills training, there will be haircuts, school supplies and food. For information contact Caldwell at (405) 803-3145 or Putnam at 918-407-8971.

