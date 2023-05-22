Michael Parish is departing as Edison's boys basketball coach after 20 seasons.

Parish and Edison mutually agreed to part ways recently.

"We had different visions of where we wanted to take the basketball program," Parish said.

Parish, the Eagles' all-time coaching wins leader with 334, guided Edison to nine state tournament berths. The first in 2007 ended an 18-year state tournament drought.

"I was very lucky to have a lot of great players and assistant coaches over the past 20 years," Parish said. "We were able to revitalize the program and take it to an elite level."

Parish guided the Eagles to the Class 5A state title game in 2009. This past season, he directed Edison to a 20-8 record and the 5A state quarterfinals, where the Eagles lost to eventual champion Del City. He was named Green Country Conference coach of the year.

"The program is in great shape for the next coach," Parish said. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter."

Also looking forward to the next chapter of his coaching career is Aaron Daniels, who resigned after three seasons as Central's boys basketball coach. Daniels, who helped Central win a state title as a player in 2006, led the Braves to within one win of the 4A state tournament this past season.

"It was an honor and privilege to coach at Central," Daniels said. "It's place I love and I'll always be a Brave."

Also TPS is looking to fill head-coaching openings for East Central's boys basketball and Hale's girls basketball.

Comets hire Maddux

Bishop Kelley hired Brandon Maddux as its boys basketball coach, succeeding Jordan Nagel, who returned to his alma mater, Sapulpa, as head coach. Maddux coached the past five seasons at Coweta after a six-year stint leading Holland Hall. Maddux led Coweta to the 5A state tournament in 2021.

Maddux inherits a team that went 17-9 this past season.

New rules

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee has announced rules changes for next season. The 1-and-1 scenario is eliminated and teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” Teams will enter the bonus when an opponent commits five fouls in a quarter.

Regent's coaching changes

Jeff Anderson is leaving his position as Regent Prep's track coach after 10 years. Anderson, however, will remain as the Rams' cross country coach. He was the All-World 2022 girls cross country coach of the year after leading Regent's boys and girls to state titles. The girls' team has won three consecutive championships.

"Coach Anderson desires to scale back his coaching responsibilities to coaching a single season per year, giving him more time for his family and ministry," Regent athletic director Kerwin Dees said.

Regent has a new volleyball coach, Nikki Cool, a two-time state champions as a player at Bishop Kelley. Her oldest son, Jadon, was an All-World boys basketball second-team selection this past season.

Nikki Cook has been a middle school and high school assistant at Holland Hall for 12 years. Holland Hall won the 3A state championship in 2022.

"Coach Cool is a great blend of confidence with humility and highly competitiveness with intentional caring for her players," Dees said. "She cares about kids. She has passion with perspective and she is highly organized but flexible. I think that Coach Cool is experienced as a head coach with volleyball theory, with developing team unity and with program building."

College signings

Cascia Hall's Luke Eschenheimer, a two-time state wrestling champion, signed with West Virginia last week. Eschenheimer was the most outstanding wrestler this year at the 4A state tournament. He went 33-1 with 32 pins and was an All-World wrestler of the year finalist.

Edison held a ceremony last Friday to celebrate four basketball signings — Jay Overton-Tobie (Ottawa, Kansas), twins Cory and Ryan Hawkins (Haskell) and Otis Alexander (Southwestern, Kansas).