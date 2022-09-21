Barry Lewis: Claremore Athletic Hall of Fame class includes Melody Stewart, Bob Latham

Melody Campbell Stewart and Bob Latham will be among this year's inductees into the Claremore High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Others added will be Amanda Stone Wiersma, Marshall Dicks and Donnie Morgan Jr. The induction ceremony is scheduled during Homecoming events on Sept. 30.

Campbell Stewart was an All-State selection in basketball and softball. She was an infielder who helped Claremore win a softball state title in 1997. In basketball that year, she led the Zebras in assists and steals as they reached the state title game. She has been Lincoln Christian's girls head basketball coach since 2014 and led the team to the Class 3A semifinals the past two years. Before Lincoln, she was Bixby's coach for six seasons, including a 6A state finals appearance in 2013.

Latham played on the University of Oklahoma's 1985 national championship football team and was an All-Big Eight center in 1987. At Claremore, he was an All-State selection in football and baseball. He helped the football team win a district title and as a catcher was on a state semifinal baseball team.

Stone Wiersma was the World's metro girls basketball player of the year in 2002 as she averaged 19.3 points and led the Lady Zebras to a 26-1 record and 5A state semifinals. She also was the Oklahoma's Best tournament MVP. In 2001, she helped Claremore reach the 5A title game. She graduated from Claremore as the school's leader in career points (1,422) and games (106). She also was an All-State selection in basketball and tennis, and qualified for state in cross country.

Stone Wiersma is in her seventh year as Louisiana Tech's women's tennis coach after leading Northeastern State to four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Dicks was an All-State offensive tackle and linebacker for the Zebras from 1961-63 when they compiled a 28-4-1 record -- one of the top eras in Claremore football history.

Morgan was the first Claremore wrestler to win state titles -- at 140 pounds in 1996 and at 152 pounds in 1998. He had a high school record of 123-13. In ninth grade, he won a junior high national championship.

The induction lunch and ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Robson Performing Arts Center, and the inductees will also be honored at the Zebras' football game that night against Grove. For more information, contact claremore.alumni.scholarship@gmail.com.

Oologah HOF banquet set

The Oologah Athletic Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled Oct. 6. As announced in the spring, Oologah's first HOF class will include Danny Bennett, Lance Bennett, Larry Bennett, Eden Wiens Ensley, Erin Wiens Rowlett, Clay Holly, Gerrit Simpson, Peggy Vancuren Brunson, Chad Weeks and Vanessa Welch.

Contact Oologah-Talala director of operations Brady DeSpain at brady.despain@oologah.k12.ok.us for more information on tickets or sponsorships.

Exciting finish

One of the wildest football games in Week 3 was Wesleyan Christian's 53-52 win over Barnsdall, which was 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in Class B.

Barnsdall led 52-38 midway through the fourth quarter before Tyrel Cloud's 41-yard touchdown pass to Carson Tenison. In the final minute, Wesleyan Christian's Kael Siemers scored on a 30-yard, hook-and-ladder play and took the lead on Cloud's 2-point conversion run. Tenison saved the victory with an end zone interception as time expired.

"Big win for us over a Class B school," Wesleyan Christian coach Curt Cloud said.

Class C Wesleyan Christian is 2-1 -- its loss was 78-55 to Class B Webbers Falls. Tyrel Cloud has passed for 755 yards and 11 TDs, and is the team's leading rusher with 265 yards on 40 carries. Siemers had 18 catches for 400 yards and seven TDs.

Wesleyan Christian hosts sixth-ranked Oaks (3-1) on Friday.

Preps at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers announced Wednesday that for the third consecutive year they will host a series of high school baseball games at ONEOK Field.

The following dates and times are scheduled for games: Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Monday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be free admission for all games.

The two games on March 11 will be held in conjunction with the team’s annual DrillersFest event. There will be other activities at the stadium at the same time.

Any school interested in playing in one of the games at ONEOK Field should contact the Drillers' Andrew Aldenderfer through email at tulsadrillers.com or at 918-744-5998.