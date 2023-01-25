Barry Lewis: BTW basketball documentary set for premiere at Circle Cinema

Sports historian Lamar Burks sees the irony involving himself and the two other creative forces behind the new documentary on Booker T. Washington basketball.

"Three football players doing a basketball movie," Burks said with a smile.

The public premiere for "BTW Boys Basketball — A Legacy of Champions,” is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. Admission is free and this is the only scheduled showing.

It's a 55-minute film by director Rodney L. Clark; written, produced and narrated by Burks, who is the founder and curator of BTW's athletic museum; and the music is directed by Bright, a University of Oklahoma defensive end from 1997-2000. All three are BTW graduates. Burks and Clark were football teammates for two years at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, in the 1970s.

"We have been working on this for over two years, this has been a lot of fun, it's been a wonderful experience putting this video together," Clark said. "Booker T. Washington basketball has a rich history."

Clark and Burks also worked together on a DVD that was released after the 2008 championship season, "Hornet Football Excellence," celebrating the school's football history.

Their latest documentary covers a century of Hornets boys basketball that includes 16 OSSAA state titles — tied for the most in Oklahoma history; 19 OIAA state titles and five National Negro High School Basketball Tournament championships before desegregation; and several standouts who played in the NBA.

"We talked about all the coaches from Seymour Williams to Eli Brown," Burks said. "We span the globe like ABC used to say."

Due to logistical reasons, there is no game footage in the documentary.

Among those interviewed are Mike Mims, Ryan Humphrey, Conley Phipps, Levi Brown, Eli K. Brown III, Joe Sheets, William Tisdale, Fred Jones, Marcus Peel, Charles Davis, Melvin Gilliam, Marcus Hill, Jamal West and Levi “Boogie” Harris.

"This work is a collaborative effort — it's not just Lamar and Rodney," Clark said. "It's all of Tulsa and a lot of people have contributed to this to make it happen. The fun part is their stories and their experiences. It's awesome to hear their stories. When you look at the video, I think you'll see those stories will bring it all to life."

A rough draft of the movie was seen by Mims and several others close to the program in October.

"I think it's a nice endeavor, reaching back into things and bringing them into the forefront," said Mims, who coached BTW to three state titles. "And it's interesting so many things have happened and we have an historian who brings it all back. I'm excited about this."

After the movie, there will be a 20-minute discussion moderated by BTW coach and graduate Reginald “Ice” Terry and will include current coach Eli K. Brown III, who will have his team with him.

"The more we do research I find out things I didn't know," Burks said. "When you see this video you will be surprised at some of the people who are talked about.

"It's our legacy to leave to future Hornets. We're doing it from the heart, our passion. It's a labor of love."

Fundraising clinic for Gaylor family

The Gaylor Family Benefit Whiteboard Clinic is scheduled online next week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Jenks defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor's wife, Kinsey, was diagnosed recently with an extremely rare aggressive form of breast cancer. As a result, the Gaylor family may have to travel long distances for more costly healthcare. Many notable coaches are scheduled to appear at this clinic where all of the proceeds go to the Gaylor family.

Among college coaches scheduled to appear are OU's Jeff Lebby, Ohio State's Jim Knowles, USC's Josh Henson, Georgia's Todd Monken, Stanford's Bobby April and Michigan's Jesse Minter, and high school coaches such as Union's Dub Maddox and Bixby's Tyler Schneider.

There will be three sessions each day with an offensive and defensive speaker running concurrently. The cost is $39.99 per person, which includes a live ticket to attend and 1-year replay access. There is an ultimate pass which includes lifetime replay for $69.99, and a staff pass with lifetime replay for $99.99.

Go online to gaylor.coachesclinic.com for more information and to register.