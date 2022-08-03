Barry Lewis: Bixby's Braylin Presley repeats as World's state football player of the year

Bixby's historic 2021 football season is gaining more accolades.

On Tuesday night, Bixby's Braylin Presley was named as the All-World offensive football player of the year winner at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.

In addition, Bixby football's Loren Montgomery was named as the All-World overall boys coach of the year after leading the Spartans to a fourth consecutive state title and an 11-man state record 49-game winning streak.

The awards kept coming Wednesday as Presley was announced as the World's state football player of the year. He is the first player to repeat as the winner since Lawton's Dewell Brewer in 1987 and '88. Presley, however, is the first to claim the award by himself two years in a row as Brewer shared the '88 honor with Owasso's Aaron Goins.

Presley was Bixby's leading rusher and receiver for the second consecutive season as he produced 1,105 yards on 109 carries and 665 yards on 56 catches with 25 touchdowns overall. In the 6AII state final, he accounted for 267 yards and four TDs, including a 76-yard scoring pass, in a 63-14 win over Deer Creek in the state final. Presley set a Bixby career rushing record with 4,978 yards and had 102 TDs.

The Presley family has won the state player of the year for three consecutive seasons, as Brennan Presley captured the 2019 award. This fall, they will be teammates at Oklahoma State.

The World's state player of the year honors also were announced for basketball.

Memorial guard Ty Frierson, who was named as the All-World boys winner Tuesday, is also the state POY.

Frierson was the World's 5A state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games. For the season, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Chargers win a state title for the sixth time in 10 years. He scored at least 19 points in his last 10 games. Whenever Memorial needed a big play, he produced one.

Frierson, who will play at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, is the first Memorial player to win the state award since Cameron Downing in 2010.

Runners-up for the award were Edmond North's Dylan Warlick and Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter.

Baylor signee Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Classen SAS is the World's girls state player of the year. The McDonald's All-American averaged 15.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. She shot 61% from the field as Classen SAS went 24-1 and won the 4A championship.

Phillips edges Holliday

On Tuesday, the Bruce G. Weber Baseball Player of the Year announcement at the All-World Awards may have surprised some as Owasso's Brennan Phillips won the award for the second year in a row over Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday.

Holliday, who signed last week with the Baltimore Orioles for a bonus of $8.19 million after being the No. 1 pick of the Major League Draft, had a fabulous year. He set a national single-season record with 89 hits. He batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs.

All-World honors, however, have never been all about who is the higher-rated prospect or who may be the better college or pro player. For the 2022 high school season, Phillips gets the edge as he made a major impact for Owasso as a pitcher and outfielder.

Phillips, a lefty signed with Oklahoma State, had an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 ERA in 67 innings. He produced 120 strikeouts and issued only 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits with seven home runs.

Determining the winner came down to the postseason as Phillips led Owasso to the 6A state title after sweeping Stillwater two games in the regionals. In the pivotal winners bracket game that Phillips started on the mound with 14 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings, he answered Holliday's go-ahead homer in the 10th inning with a two-out RBI single that extended the game — that's what players of the year do.

At the All-World Awards, Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson were the biggest individual winners with two awards each — as each was honored as a track athlete of the year and and an overall athlete of the year. Hinkle won four All-World awards during her high school career.

World Fall Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Memorial High School's Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five to eight athletes to the come-and-go event.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

The World’s weekly student pickers for the weekly high school football picks will be chosen from participants at Photo Day.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.​

Notable

Jackson Skipper, who was a 2021 All-World boys basketball finalist from Sapulpa, signed with the University of Vermont after playing last season with Link Year Prep Academy from Branson, Missouri. ...

Victory Christian promoted Randy Whisler to head baseball coach, succeeding Austin Jarvis, who has been named as an assistant at Carl Albert State. Whisler is a former Cincinnati Reds and Tulsa Drillers coach. ...

Wagoner midfielder Jillian Strange and defender Harley Louviere, and Fort Gibson forward Sydney Taylor were among 72 girls named as United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-Americans on Friday. They were honored for a combination of excellence on the field and in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) during their careers.​