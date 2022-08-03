 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barry Lewis: Bixby's Braylin Presley repeats as World's state football player of the year

Bixby's historic 2021 football season is gaining more accolades.

On Tuesday night, Bixby's Braylin Presley was named as the All-World offensive football player of the year winner at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. 

In addition, Bixby football's Loren Montgomery was named as the All-World overall boys coach of the year after leading the Spartans to a fourth consecutive state title and an 11-man state record 49-game winning streak.

The awards kept coming Wednesday as Presley was announced as the World's state football player of the year. He is the first player to repeat as the winner since Lawton's Dewell Brewer in 1987 and '88. Presley, however, is the first to claim the award by himself two years in a row as Brewer shared the '88 honor with Owasso's Aaron Goins.

Presley was Bixby's leading rusher and receiver for the second consecutive season as he produced 1,105 yards on 109 carries and 665 yards on 56 catches with 25 touchdowns overall. In the 6AII state final, he accounted for 267 yards and four TDs, including a 76-yard scoring pass, in a 63-14 win over Deer Creek in the state final. Presley set a Bixby career rushing record with 4,978 yards and had 102 TDs.

The Presley family has won the state player of the year for three consecutive seasons, as Brennan Presley captured the 2019 award. This fall, they will be teammates at Oklahoma State.

The World's state player of the year honors also were announced for basketball.

Memorial guard Ty Frierson, who was named as the All-World boys winner Tuesday, is also the state POY.

Frierson was the World's 5A state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games. For the season, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Chargers win a state title for the sixth time in 10 years. He scored at least 19 points in his last 10 games. Whenever Memorial needed a big play, he produced one.

Frierson, who will play at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, is the first Memorial player to win the state award since Cameron Downing in 2010.

Runners-up for the award were Edmond North's Dylan Warlick and Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter.

Baylor signee Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Classen SAS is the World's girls state player of the year. The McDonald's All-American averaged 15.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. She shot 61% from the field as Classen SAS went 24-1 and won the 4A championship.

Phillips edges Holliday

On Tuesday, the Bruce G. Weber Baseball Player of the Year announcement at the All-World Awards may have surprised some as Owasso's Brennan Phillips won the award for the second year in a row over Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday.

Holliday, who signed last week with the Baltimore Orioles for a bonus of $8.19 million after being the No. 1 pick of the Major League Draft, had a fabulous year. He set a national single-season record with 89 hits. He batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs.

All-World honors, however, have never been all about who is the higher-rated prospect or who may be the better college or pro player. For the 2022 high school season, Phillips gets the edge as he made a major impact for Owasso as a pitcher and outfielder. 

Phillips, a lefty signed with Oklahoma State, had an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 ERA in 67 innings. He produced 120 strikeouts and issued only 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits with seven home runs.

Determining the winner came down to the postseason as Phillips led Owasso to the 6A state title after sweeping Stillwater two games in the regionals. In the pivotal winners bracket game that Phillips started on the mound with 14 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings, he answered Holliday's go-ahead homer in the 10th inning with a two-out RBI single that extended the game — that's what players of the year do.

At the All-World Awards, Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson were the biggest individual winners with two awards each — as each was honored as a track athlete of the year and and an overall athlete of the year. Hinkle won four All-World awards during her high school career.

World Fall Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Memorial High School's Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five to eight athletes to the come-and-go event.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

The World’s weekly student pickers for the weekly high school football picks will be chosen from participants at Photo Day.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.​

Notable

Jackson Skipper, who was a 2021 All-World boys basketball finalist from Sapulpa, signed with the University of Vermont after playing last season with Link Year Prep Academy from Branson, Missouri. ...

Victory Christian promoted Randy Whisler to head baseball coach, succeeding Austin Jarvis, who has been named as an assistant at Carl Albert State. Whisler is a former Cincinnati Reds and Tulsa Drillers coach. ...

Wagoner midfielder Jillian Strange and defender Harley Louviere, and Fort Gibson forward Sydney Taylor were among 72 girls named as United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-Americans on Friday. They were honored for a combination of excellence on the field and in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) during their careers.​

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

World's State Player of the Year history

FOOTBALL

2021: Braylin Presley, Bixby

2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby

2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow

2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert

2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner

2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Steven Parker, Jenks

2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks

2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner

2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks

2005: Dominique Franks, Union

2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington

2003: Zach Snider, Union

2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool

2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks

2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks

1999: Brian Odom, Ada

1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks

1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks

1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall

1994: Justin Fuente, Union

1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey

1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain

1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City

1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington

1983: Lydell Carr, Enid

1982: David Vickers, Hale

1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley

1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw

1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore

1978: Reuben Jones, McLain

1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs

1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax

1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula

1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial

1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro

1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale

1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian

1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial

1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud

1968: James Williams, Clinton

1967: Roy Bell, Clinton

1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid

1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers

1964: Richard Escoe, Enid

1963: Scott Hall, Edison

1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee

1961: Jim Graham, Edison

1960: Jack London, Rogers

1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers

1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa

BOYS BASKETBALL

2022: Ty Frierson, Memorial

2021: Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Micah Thomas, Putnam North

2018: Mason Harrell, MWC Carl Albert

2017: Trae Young, Norman North

2016: Trae Young, Norman North

2015: Shake Milton, Owasso

2014: Shake Milton, Owasso

2013: Stephen Clark, OKC Douglass

2012: J.C. Hartzler, Union

2011: Juwan Parker, B.T. Washington

2010: Cameron Downing, Memorial

2009: Bryson Pope, Jenks

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris; and Keiton Page, Pawnee

2007: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2006: Noah Hartsock, Bartlesville

2005: Marchello Vealy, OKC Southeast

2004: Clent Stewart, Union

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian; and Kevin Bookout, Stroud

2001: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian

2000: Terrence Crawford, OKC McGuinness

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Demetrius Gatewood, Central

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Joe Adkins, OKC Marshall

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Evan Wiley, Lawton Ike

1993: Chianti Roberts, Oklahoma Christian; and Shea Seals, McLain

1992: Ryan Minor, Hammon

1991: Shon Alexander, Preston

1990: Fred Burley, OKC Douglass

1989: Jeff Webster, MWC Carl Albert

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers; and Byron Houston, Star Spencer

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington; and Mike Maddox, Putnam North

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Leonard Flowers, El Reno

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Mark Price, Enid; Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Victor Richardson and James Traylor, Del City

1979: Bo Overton, Ada

1978: Eddie Louie, New Lima

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

1976: Nathaniel Quinn, Boley

1975: Winford Boynes, OKC Capitol Hill

1974: Dean Blevins, Norman

1973: Fred Stevenson, B.T. Washington

1972: Alvan Adams, Putnam City

1971: Robert Iverson, Webster

1970: Rick LaCour, Checotah

1969: Mike Cordes, Ringwood

1968: Neal Mask, Hale

1967: Ray Russell, OKC Northeast

1966: Jack Tudor, Webster

1965: Phil Harmon, Central

1964: Mike Eppler, Central

1963: Ward Sherrill, Sand Springs

1962: Rich Calmus, Webster

1961: Carlos Gripado, Pawhuska

1960: Jim Barnes, Stillwater

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2022: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS

2021: Kelbie Washington, Norman

2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw

2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2015: Rylie Torrey, Locust Grove

2014: Toree Thompson, Broken Arrow

2013: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City

2009: Taleya Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Rose Hammon, Depew

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2003: Twiggy McIntyre, Sapulpa

2002: Laura Andrews, Washington (Okla.)

2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward

2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

