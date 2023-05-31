Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It wasn't easy for Matt Watson to leave Webster last week when he was offered and accepted Coweta's boys basketball head coaching position.

Watson has been a player, assistant and head coach at Webster.

"It's exciting, but sad at the same time," Watson said. "I shed a lot of tears this past week."

Watson's only other coaching jobs have also been for Tulsa Public Schools teams as an assistant at Booker T. Washington and Central. He was Webster's head coach the past two seasons.

Coweta, which is in 5A while Webster is in 3A, was looking for a successor to Brandon Maddux, who left after five years with the Tigers to move to Bishop Kelley. At Coweta, Maddux followed Scott Norris, who has led Edmond North to the last two 6A state titles.

"Originally I rebuffed it a little bit because I planned on being at Webster for a long time," Watson said. "I was as much in shock about this as my players when I told them I was leaving.

"This is going to be fun, an interesting new challenge, a change of pace for me after all the years of being in Tulsa Public Schools. They've had some great coaches at Coweta, there are high expectations and I'm looking not to fumble the ball. This is the fruit of my hard labor and I was at the right place at the right time."

Coweta graduated a large senior class from last season's team.

"It's going to be a fresh start for me and a time to turn the page," Watson said.

Changes at East Central

East Central's new boys basketball coach is Michael Parish, pending TPS board approval. Parish stepped down recently after 20 seasons at Edison, where he was the Eagles' all-time winningest coach. The Cardinals have struggled for the most part since their last state tournament berth in 2016. Parish led Edison to nine state berths.

"He knows what it takes to get to the state tournament," TPS athletic director Mick Wilson said. "With his knowledge and experience that he brings to the table, we're looking for him to make East Central highly competitive again."

The Cardinals' new athletic director is Rickey Bruner Jr., who was Sapulpa's boys basketball coach for the past six seasons.

Memorial promotes Brandon Coons

Memorial graduate Brandon Coons was promoted to become the head coach at his high school alma mater after being a Chargers assistant. Before joining Memorial's staff, he was a longtime assistant at Union.

"He is really invested in Memorial," TPS athletic director Mick Wilson said. "His love for the school and the kids there stands out."

His son, Parker, also is on the Chargers' coaching staff and will be involved in the revival of Memorial's wrestling program.

TPS wrestling coaches named

Booker T. Washington's revived wrestling program will be coached by Marlon Houston Jr., who was a state champion at Pawnee and a four-time state qualifier in his high school career. He went on wrestle for Central Oklahoma. Houston's most recent coaching position was as an assistant at Smithville, Missouri, in 2021-22.

Central's revived program will be coached by Colton Roberts, who has been an assistant at Cleveland. The hirings of Houston and Roberts are pending TPS board approval.

Regent hires track coach

Debbie (Thornhill) King, who won several conference championships as a long-distance runner at North Texas and Baylor, is Regent Prep's new boys and girls head track coach. King coached men's and women's distance runners as an assistant for four years at Tulsa before stepping away for family reasons.

"Coach King has a passion for Regent, a passion for coaching kids and a passion for track," Regent athletic director Kerwin Dees said. "Coach King and her husband have a peace about the timing of her return to coaching, by joining Regent’s track family, culture and traditions.

"She has a vision for growing the track program, as our school grows."

Signings

B.T. Washington track's Kendall Johnson signed with Dayton while Hornets basketball guard Ty Holdman signed with Independence Community College. Hornets 2022 All-State guard Kam Parker signed last year with Independence.

