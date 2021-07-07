Barry Lewis: All-World Awards, `Football, Fast Friends, and Small Towns' book have wide appeal

Brown to Ostroski: "Tell us what’s it like to be a college boy?"

Ostroski: “It’s pretty fun, it’s a lot more fun than I expected. It's been about a month so far that I've moved in and started football and school at TU. Its been a blast, surrounded by a lot of cool dudes and awesome coaches. It’s so much more than I could have imagined it to be."

Brown to Malham: "You really have a history of soccer in your family and a history of basketball, too. Is there one sport that makes you better than the other or does it all work out?

Malham: "I think it all works together. I think playing multiple sports helps you not get burned out in one sport, so I'm just able to spend my time doing both."

Lewis to Cloud: "What’s the future look like for you?"

Cloud: "I had a 9-handicap when I took this job and I haven’t played in a year-and-a-half -- back to the golf course No. 1, and I decided I'm going to write a book. J.V. Haney has told me every Monday for the last six years, we have lunch every Monday, that I need to write a book. I think the title of the book is, `You Can’t Make This Stuff Up.' And it's going to be the nine years I spent at TPS."

Memoir evokes 'Friday Night Lights'