Barry Lewis: All-World Awards, `Football, Fast Friends, and Small Towns' book have wide appeal

In case you missed it, below are some highlights from the Tulsa World's "pre-game" show that I co-hosted with Mike Brown on Facebook Live before the fifth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on June 29 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. The event honored the top area high school athletes, coaches and fans from the 2020-21 school year.
Guests who appeared included All-World football offensive player of the year Braylin Presley of Bixby (an Oklahoma State commit), All-World boys athlete of the year and football defensive player of the year Owen Ostroski of Holland Hall (a Tulsa signee), Union's Makenzie Malham (Gatorade state soccer player of the year, basketball standout and Arkansas commit) and now-retired Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud, who was the All-World Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
Lewis: "How is the summer going so far?"
Presley: "It's been off to a good start. A lot of fun but definitely a lot of hard work. No days off."
Lewis: "Are you excited to see how the OSU Cowboys do this year?"
Presley: "I am extremely excited about it with (brother) Brennan doing his thing and stepping up in his role as he did in the bowl game. I know he has a bright future ahead of himself for the OSU Cowboys and I hope I do as well."
Brown to Ostroski: "Tell us what’s it like to be a college boy?"
Ostroski: “It’s pretty fun, it’s a lot more fun than I expected. It's been about a month so far that I've moved in and started football and school at TU. Its been a blast, surrounded by a lot of cool dudes and awesome coaches. It’s so much more than I could have imagined it to be."
Brown to Malham: "You really have a history of soccer in your family and a history of basketball, too. Is there one sport that makes you better than the other or does it all work out?
Malham: "I think it all works together. I think playing multiple sports helps you not get burned out in one sport, so I'm just able to spend my time doing both."
Lewis to Cloud: "What’s the future look like for you?"
Cloud: "I had a 9-handicap when I took this job and I haven’t played in a year-and-a-half -- back to the golf course No. 1, and I decided I'm going to write a book. J.V. Haney has told me every Monday for the last six years, we have lunch every Monday, that I need to write a book. I think the title of the book is, `You Can’t Make This Stuff Up.' And it's going to be the nine years I spent at TPS."
Memoir evokes 'Friday Night Lights'
Former Tulsa Tribune writer Steve Love’s book, “Football, Fast Friends, and Small Towns: A Memoir Straight from a Broken Oklahoma Heart,” is about more than football in a similar vein as “Friday Night Lights,” particularly the classic television series.
But the roots of the book are football and the friendships that Love developed while growing up playing that sport in Nowata before the painful move he had to make late in his sophomore year when his father was transferred to California.
“It’s clearly not just a football book, but there is some good football in it,” Love said.
Love initially intended to write a book of essays on quarterbacks, but at the urging of his wife, Jackie (also a former Tribune writer), it changed directions and became more of a memoir after attending his Nowata high school class’ 50-year reunion in 2014.
“It turned out to be more than I wanted it to be,” Love said. “It’s hard to market, but I’m not sorry I did it. One of the book’s strengths is it has a lot of different things to draw people to it -- there’s football, growing up in a small town aspects, that era, coming of age, writing and journalism.
“The fast friends means more to me than anything else in the title. When we moved I lost those friends in that particular place.”
One of those friends was former Nowata quarterback Kenneth “KB” Berry, who was killed in action in 1968 during the Vietnam War. Love said Berry’s acumen gave him the potential to have been an outstanding coach.
“A real satisfaction about the book was to be able to get the real story about his death right,” Love said.
Another QB essay that remained in the memoir was on former University of Oklahoma standout Steve Davis. Love covered the Sooners during Davis’ career at OU that included a 32-1-1 record and two national titles from 1973-75. The Davis section also includes other OU QBs such as Bobby Warmack and Jack Mildren, as well as a look at the Sooners' offensive transformation and success in the Chuck Fairbanks era and Barry Switzer's early years as head coach.
Davis was on the Tribune’s sports staff from 1973-77, and after a stint at the Miami (Florida) Herald, he returned to the Tribune as a general assignment reporter in 1978-79. The book includes memories there of Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame members Jay Cronley and Bill Harper, who both later worked at the Tulsa World.
After many moves during the first 13 years of his journalism career, Love arrived at the Akron Beacon Journal in 1981, where he wrote columns for several sections over 20-plus years there, and has lived in Ohio for 40 years.
"Football, Fast Friends, and Small Towns," was published last September and is available for $16.99 in paperback at amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and other book-selling sites.
“I like the multi-faceted aspects of what I’ve done in journalism and writing, and this book is a culmination of that,” Love said.
This is Love’s sixth book – but only one, on former Notre Dame football coach Gerry Faust, focused on sports.
Love enjoyed his time in Tulsa writing about college and high school football, and said “I wish we were in Oklahoma,” and that OU football remains a great interest of his. He still writes about sports and other subjects on his website -- stevelovewriter.com – where he indicates he is a “proud Oklahoman.”
Two recent blogs have been on former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.
“I’ve written a lot about Baker Mayfield,” Love said. “When he was drafted I was overjoyed about him coming to Cleveland but given the Browns’ track record I thought they were going to screw up my quarterback. I look forward to his continuing improvement.”