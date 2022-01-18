BA girls rally for Frontier Conference win over Sapulpa; boys ease to victory

For Broken Arrow, it wasn’t about how the Tigers started Tuesday night, but how they finished in a home Frontier Conference rematch.
After facing a 9-2 deficit to start the game, the Class 6A 10th-ranked Tigers rallied to a 61-57 win over 5A No. 2 Sapulpa, improving to 8-4 on the season and equalizing their score with the Chieftains, who defeated Broken Arrow, 63-53, Dec. 11 in the Bixby Tournament.
In a game that included more than a dozen lead changes interrupted by a few ties, Broken Arrow coach Shane Coffey’s theme of the night was resilience.
“This is a resilient group of young women,” Coffey said. “The concept of us getting ready for the playoffs, these are the type of matchups that you’re going to be going up against to get to the state tournament.
“And these kids are learning under fire,” Coffey said.
That theme rang home in the fourth quarter when, following a score-trading struggle that only produced one two-score lead for each team in the second half, the Tigers relied on Taleyah Jones to acquire some breathing room.
With the Tigers leading by one, the UT-Arlington commit drove from the right wing to the interior and was met by Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard, a talented defender who had rejected numerous shots under similar circumstances Tuesday night.
Jones gathered her dribble and threw her elbows, left foot and head into the first half of a euro step, prompting Heard to leap vertically, before Jones planted back to the right and finished at a sharp angle to give the Tigers a three-point lead with under three minutes to go, an advantage the Tigers never surrendered.
“Stailee Heard is an unbelievable basketball player, has a bright future ahead of her,” Coffey said of the Chieftains’ star, who led all scorers with 24 points, “but Taleyah held her own on that.”
BROKEN ARROW 61, SAPULPA 57
Sapulpa 19 18 13 7 — 57
Broken Arrow 14 19 15 13 — 61
Sapulpa: S. Heard 24, T. Heard 9, Hall 8, Rossman 6, Gouyd 5, Osborn 3, Berry 2.
Broken Arrow: Mathurin 15, Howard 10, Pippett 10, Jones 9, Kitchen 8, Jacobs 5, Hererra 4.
Broken Arrow 83, Sapulpa 45 (boys): Broken Arrow senior forward Anthony Allen said it had been a few years too many since the Tigers last beat Sapulpa in 2018.
The 6A No. 5 Tigers rolled in an 83-45 conference win over the Chieftains (4-10) at home Tuesday night.
The Chieftains paced the game early, leading the Tigers 19-18 after the first period.
“Sapulpa came out and they were ready to play us,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “But I was proud of how the guys just kind of collectively started guarding. We got a great spark from Caleb Nibbelink, who is one our seniors that just kind of comes in and plays that way for us, just got us back going defensively.”
By halftime, the Tigers had accrued a 19-point lead, and by the late third quarter, Wallace rotated reserves onto the floor.
Freshman Ethan Ellison led the Tigers with 17 points, and Allen trailed close behind with 16. Nibbelink scored 12 off the bench.
Jaymason Lindsey led Sapulpa with 24 points.
Even after an almost 40-point win, Wallace had points for his team to improve, noting the Tigers’ struggles against Sapulpa’s zone.
“We’ve just gotta get better at executing,” Wallace said. “There’s not many teams that we see that run (a zone) all game against us, so I thought that kind of slowed us down, we didn’t get in transition, so we’ve gotta continue to do that.”
“It’s just one step closer to the gold ball,” Allen said. “We’ve been working since summer.”
BROKEN ARROW 83, SAPULPA 45
Sapulpa 19 2 14 10 — 45
Broken Arrow 18 22 20 23 — 83
Sapulpa: Lindsey 24, Edwards 5, Hobbs 5, Abbage 3, Reed 3, Williams 2, Ragsdale 2, Lewis 1.
Broken Arrow: Ellison 17, Allen 16, Nibbelink 12, Dow 10, Sutton 8, Howell 5, Ochoa 4, Cook 3 B. Johnson 2, A. Johnson 2, Barker 2, Thompson 2.