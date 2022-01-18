BA girls rally for Frontier Conference win over Sapulpa; boys ease to victory

The Chieftains paced the game early, leading the Tigers 19-18 after the first period.

“Sapulpa came out and they were ready to play us,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “But I was proud of how the guys just kind of collectively started guarding. We got a great spark from Caleb Nibbelink, who is one our seniors that just kind of comes in and plays that way for us, just got us back going defensively.”

By halftime, the Tigers had accrued a 19-point lead, and by the late third quarter, Wallace rotated reserves onto the floor.

Freshman Ethan Ellison led the Tigers with 17 points, and Allen trailed close behind with 16. Nibbelink scored 12 off the bench.

Jaymason Lindsey led Sapulpa with 24 points.

Even after an almost 40-point win, Wallace had points for his team to improve, noting the Tigers’ struggles against Sapulpa’s zone.

“We’ve just gotta get better at executing,” Wallace said. “There’s not many teams that we see that run (a zone) all game against us, so I thought that kind of slowed us down, we didn’t get in transition, so we’ve gotta continue to do that.”