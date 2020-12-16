B.T. Washington's Keuan Parker makes it official with Razorbacks

Keuan Parker said he got even better as a high school football player in his senior season.

“I got stronger and smarter about the game,” the Booker T. Washington cornerback said.

Now, he’s ready for the next level. Parker signed a letter Wednesday to play at the University of Arkansas. He committed to the Razorbacks in May.

“It’s been a long deal but it’s exciting now to finally have it official,” he said. “Now I’m just ready to get back to work and ready to get on campus.”

Parker had family members and friends around him to celebrate the big day. About 25 witnessed the signing in the South Towne Square neighborhood clubhouse, 8417 S 98th East Ave.

“I put in a lot of work to get to this point and a lot of people around me helped me get here and I’m just thankful for all of it,” he said.

Parker is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, 39th nationally at his position by 247 Sports and 41st nationally by Rivals.

Recruiters noticed him after his sophomore season when he had three interceptions and 29 tackles and distinguished himself in 7-on-7 summer tournaments.