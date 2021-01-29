B.T. Washington girls pull away in second half to take down Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — The game was important for both teams, but Booker T. Washington girls basketball coach Rabu Leyva said winning isn’t everything in this basketball season marred by the coronarivus pandemic.
The Sand Springs and B.T. Washington boys teams weren’t even able to play Friday, so Leyva was just glad his team and the Sandite girls were able to get on the floor.
“The fact that we’re just getting to play sometimes changes my mindset to being grateful,” Leyva said. “Who knows if we’re gonna get to finish the playoffs or what they’re gonna look like? Every game is like, `Thank you, God, that we get a chance to play.’”
Leyva’s 10th-ranked Hornets made the most of the opportunity by pulling away in the second half to a 52-40 Frontier Conference triumph over the No. 14 Sandites.
Carrigan Hill and Sai Johnson scored 15 points each, Haylee Mitchell had 11 points and 7 rebounds and Aunisty Smith added 9.
The Hornets improved to 8-5 overall, 5-2 in conference play and kept alive their fading hopes of hosting a Class 6A regional tournament while the Sandites (8-7, 4-4) took a step back. Only games through next weekend count toward playoff seedings.
“I think every game moving forward will be important for us, so this was a good win,” said Hill, who made a key 3-pointer in the third quarter and frequently beat the Sandites’ press by taking the ball the length of the floor on the dribble.
“I’ve been doing that for a long time. It’s always been my role,” she said.
Journey Armstead led the Sandites with 14 points in her first action since injuring her knee in the semifinals of the Port City Classic last weekend.
“She’s not 100 percent, but she did what she could offensively for us,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on her, and her presence on the court means a lot for us and I was just glad she was able to come back and play.”
Hailey Jackson, also hobbled in the Port City Classic, added 10 for the Sandites and Darrian Jordan scored seven.
Hill, Johnson, Aunisty Smith and Victory Nuñez all helped in winning last year’s Tournament of Champions, and the Hornets’ edge in experience became more apparent as the game went on. Their lead was only 23-20 at halftime and 25-22 early in the third quarter before they scored 11 straight points, including six in a matter of seconds.
Mitchell’s three-point play made it 33-22 and when the Sandites inbounded against the Hornets’ press, the ball went directly to Hill, who splashed a 3-pointer to make it 36-22.
“That’s where experience comes in,” Berry said. “We’ve gotta be calm in those moments and not make one mistake and compound it by making another. Our kids are young and we’re still learning each other and it will come. Playing good teams like this will help.”
B.T. WASHINGTON 52, SAND SPRINGS 40 B.T. Washington 14 9 16 13 — 52
Sand Springs 8 12 6 14 — 40
BTW (8-5, 5-2): Carrigan Hill 15, Sai Johnson 15, Haylee Mitchell 11, Aunisty Smith 9, Victory Nuñez 2.
SS (8-7, 4-4): Journey Armstead 14, Hailey Jackson 10, Darrian Jordan 7, Kauri Wilson 5, Layne Kirkendoll 4.