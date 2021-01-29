B.T. Washington girls pull away in second half to take down Sand Springs

“I’ve been doing that for a long time. It’s always been my role,” she said.

Journey Armstead led the Sandites with 14 points in her first action since injuring her knee in the semifinals of the Port City Classic last weekend.

“She’s not 100 percent, but she did what she could offensively for us,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on her, and her presence on the court means a lot for us and I was just glad she was able to come back and play.”

Hailey Jackson, also hobbled in the Port City Classic, added 10 for the Sandites and Darrian Jordan scored seven.

Hill, Johnson, Aunisty Smith and Victory Nuñez all helped in winning last year’s Tournament of Champions, and the Hornets’ edge in experience became more apparent as the game went on. Their lead was only 23-20 at halftime and 25-22 early in the third quarter before they scored 11 straight points, including six in a matter of seconds.

Mitchell’s three-point play made it 33-22 and when the Sandites inbounded against the Hornets’ press, the ball went directly to Hill, who splashed a 3-pointer to make it 36-22.