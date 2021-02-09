 Skip to main content
Attention coaches: High school basketball nominations needed for annual Inside/Outside voting

Area coaches who have not submitted Mr. Inside/Outside nominations are encouraged to send them by Wednesday morning to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

Ms. Inside/Outside nominations can be sent to Mike Brown at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com — the 30 boys and 30 girls candidates are scheduled to be published Sunday. Players from all grades 9-12 are eligible.

Also coaches are encouraged to submit player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis and Mike Brown at their email addresses. The deadline for nominations is early Sunday afternoon.

