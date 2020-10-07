 Skip to main content
Athletes of the week: Rejoice Christian's Luke Callery, Regent Prep's Katie Panter, Stroud's Jadyn Young

Athletes of the week: Rejoice Christian's Luke Callery, Regent Prep's Katie Panter, Stroud's Jadyn Young

CROSS COUNTRY

Luke Callery

Rejoice Christian

Senior runner set the school record at the Kiefer meet recently and then broke it again, clocking a time of 16:54 in the 5K event at Owasso.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie Panter

Regent Prep, Setter

Senior had 68 assists, 12 digs, five kills and two aces to help led the Class 4A No. 1 Rams to two regional tournament victories to gain a spot in the state tournament.

SOFTBALL

Jadyn Young

Stroud, Pitcher

Senior collected a win in each of the Tigers’ three regional tournament victories to get Stroud into the Class 2A state tournament. Young has a 23-5 record and 1.10 ERA with 123 strikeouts this season.

To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

