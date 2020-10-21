 Skip to main content
Athletes of the week: Owasso's Lily Shaw; Victory Christian's Hannah Warlick; Adair's Payton Dingman

SOFTBALL

Lily Shaw, Owasso

Senior hurler logged 14 innings between the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Class 6A state tournament, picking up two wins while allowing only two runs while striking out 15 batters. Those wins advanced Owasso to the  championship game.

VOLLEYBALL

Hannah Warlick, Victory Christian

Junior outside hitter was instrumental along the front line while guiding the 5A Conquerors to their fourth consecutive state championship.

CROSS COUNTRY

Payton Dingman, Adair

Freshman coasted to the Five Lakes Conference title recently at Claremore Sequoyah, finishing with a time of 13:24 in the two-mile race, beating her closest competitor by 27 seconds.

To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

