Athletes of the Week: Mounds' Anna Green, Holland Hall's Libby Rowland and Emma Frette, Kelley
  • Updated
SOFTBALL

Anna Green
Mounds, Pitcher

The Golden Eagles’ playoff hopes are still alive, thanks to the junior third baseman who went 7-for-11 at the plate with four doubles and four runs batted in to help Mounds pick up two wins over Caney Valley to extend the season into upcoming regional tournament play.

CROSS COUNTRY

Libby Rowland

Holland Hall

Senior runner beat everyone else in the Class 4A pre-state meet field with a two-mile time of 12:10 — 15 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. 

VOLLEYBALL

Emma Frette

Bishop Kelley

Senior setter guided the Comets to the Jenks tournament title with 82 assists, 43 digs, 51 kills, eight blocks and seven aces.

To nominate a fall athlete of the week, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

Frette

