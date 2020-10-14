Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Zoie Kiddy; Locust Grove's Harley Culie; Lincoln Christian's Paiton Tuggle

CROSS COUNTRY
Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer
The senior runner overcame a sprained ankle and an asthma attack recently to win the past two meets she’s competed in, including the Stroud Invitational over the weekend.
SOFTBALL
Harley Culie, Locust Grove
The junior pitcher dominated in district play by picking up two pitching victories with two shutouts as she allowed only four hits. She was also 5-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs.
VOLLEYBALL
Paiton Tuggle, Lincoln Christian
The freshman striker helped guide the Bulldogs to their third straight state championship by collecting 45 kills over three matches at the 4A state tournament.
To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!