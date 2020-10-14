 Skip to main content
Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Zoie Kiddy; Locust Grove's Harley Culie; Lincoln Christian's Paiton Tuggle

CROSS COUNTRY

Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer

The senior runner overcame a sprained ankle and an asthma attack recently to win the past two meets she’s competed in, including the Stroud Invitational over the weekend.

SOFTBALL

Harley Culie, Locust Grove

The junior pitcher dominated in district play by picking up two pitching victories with two shutouts as she allowed only four hits. She was also 5-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs.

VOLLEYBALL

Paiton Tuggle, Lincoln Christian

The freshman striker helped guide the Bulldogs to their third straight state championship by collecting 45 kills over three matches at the 4A state tournament.

To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

