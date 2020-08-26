CROSS COUNTRY
Hunter Bellis
Kiefer
With a time of 10:36 in the two-mile race, the senior breezed to his first first-place finish with a 35-second cushion at Kiefer’s season-opening quad meet against Cascia Hall, Seminole and Stroud. The Trojans also won the team race with 16 points, beating Seminole by 26.
VOLLEYBALL
Erin Coulon
Cascia Hall • Libero
The senior picked up all-tournament honors at Holland Hall over the weekend with 103 digs and a 91% serve rate as the Commandos won the tournament with six straight victories.
SOFTBALL
McKenna Ingram
Bristow • Pitcher
The sophomore pitched 30 innings and recorded 28 strikeouts as Bristow went 5-1 last week. She also was .308 at the plate and drove in five runs.