Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Cooper Garden; Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle

  • Updated
CROSS COUNTRY

Boys

Cooper Garden, Kiefer

Senior led the Trojans to a team championship at the Class 3A regional meet with a second-place finish overall at 16:51 in the 5K race. Kiefer ended up with 38 team points, beating Rejoice Christian by 37 points.

Girls

Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

Junior claimed the Class 6A regional crown over the weekend with a time of 18:23 in the 5K event, beating her closest competitor by nine seconds.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

State cross country moved

The 6A-2A boys and girls state cross country meets scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Wednesday due to course damage from an ice storm, the OSSAA announced Wednesday.

The meets will remain at Edmond Santa Fe High School with the same schedule.

 

