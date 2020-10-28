Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Cooper Garden; Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle

CROSS COUNTRY
Boys
Cooper Garden, Kiefer
Senior led the Trojans to a team championship at the Class 3A regional meet with a second-place finish overall at 16:51 in the 5K race. Kiefer ended up with 38 team points, beating Rejoice Christian by 37 points.
Girls
Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Junior claimed the Class 6A regional crown over the weekend with a time of 18:23 in the 5K event, beating her closest competitor by nine seconds.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!