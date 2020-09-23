 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Athletes of the Week: Jenks' Emma Lang; Sapulpa's Mason Quinton; Victory's Bella Wakley
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Athletes of the Week: Jenks' Emma Lang; Sapulpa's Mason Quinton; Victory's Bella Wakley

{{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Emma Lang, Jenks Pitcher

Senior guided the Trojans to four victories last week, including a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Sapulpa. Lang also had 13 strikeouts in a win over Tahlequah. She logged 33 strikeouts during the week while not  allowing any earned runs, improving her season record to 10-2 with a 1.17 ERA.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mason Quinton, Sapulpa

The junior bested a field of 127 with a first-place time of 16:43 at the Choctaw Invitational. His time was one second ahead of Union’s Mathew Minton, the previous cross country athlete of the week.

VOLLEYBALL

Bella Wakley, Victory Christian Striker

The junior collected 87 digs and 84 kills over the weekend, while garnering all-tournament honors and leading the Conquerors to a third-place finish at Owasso's Ram Invitational.

To nominate a fall sports player of the week, email benjohnson@gmail.com.

+2 
EmmaLang20 (copy)

Lang

 Courtesy
+2 
Mason Quinton

Quinton

 Courtesy
+2 
Wakley

Wakley

 September Dawn Bottoms

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News