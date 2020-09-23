Athletes of the Week: Jenks' Emma Lang; Sapulpa's Mason Quinton; Victory's Bella Wakley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Emma Lang, Jenks Pitcher

Senior guided the Trojans to four victories last week, including a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Sapulpa. Lang also had 13 strikeouts in a win over Tahlequah. She logged 33 strikeouts during the week while not allowing any earned runs, improving her season record to 10-2 with a 1.17 ERA.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mason Quinton, Sapulpa

The junior bested a field of 127 with a first-place time of 16:43 at the Choctaw Invitational. His time was one second ahead of Union’s Mathew Minton, the previous cross country athlete of the week.

VOLLEYBALL

Bella Wakley, Victory Christian Striker

The junior collected 87 digs and 84 kills over the weekend, while garnering all-tournament honors and leading the Conquerors to a third-place finish at Owasso's Ram Invitational.

To nominate a fall sports player of the week, email benjohnson@gmail.com.