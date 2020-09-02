Athletes of the week: Bixby's Cayden Dawson; Lincoln Christian's Hope Keltner; Hominy's Kenna Maker

CROSS COUNTRY
Cayden Dawson
Bixby
Junior runner posted a 4K time of 14:38 at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah, where she breezed to a first-place finish, 38 seconds ahead of Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle.
VOLLEYBALL
Hope Keltner
Lincoln Christian • Striker
Senior had 16 kills, 6 aces and 17 digs in the Bulldogs’ victories over Class 4A No. 1 Cascia Hall and Claremore last week.
SOFTBALL
Kenna Maker
Hominy • Pitcher
The freshman led the Bucks to a 4-0 record at the Depew tournament, where she recorded 29 strikeouts and only gave up one earned run.
To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!