Athletes of the week: Bixby's Cayden Dawson; Lincoln Christian's Hope Keltner; Hominy's Kenna Maker

CROSS COUNTRY

Cayden Dawson

Bixby

Junior runner posted a 4K time of 14:38 at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah, where she breezed to a first-place finish, 38 seconds ahead of Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle.

VOLLEYBALL

Hope Keltner

Lincoln Christian • Striker

Senior had 16 kills, 6 aces and 17 digs in the Bulldogs’ victories over Class 4A No. 1 Cascia Hall and Claremore last week.

SOFTBALL

Kenna Maker

Hominy • Pitcher

The freshman led the Bucks to a 4-0 record at the Depew tournament, where she recorded 29 strikeouts and only gave up one earned run.

To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

