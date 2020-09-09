Athletes of the week -- Sapulpa's Stailee Heard; Kellyville's Kayla Richardson; Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford

CROSS COUNTRY
Stailee Heard
Sapulpa
Sophomore topped the field at the Sapulpa Invitational, winning the two-mile event with a time of 11 minutes, 29 seconds, with Bixby’s Cayden Dawson right on her heels in second place at 11:30.
SOFTBALL
Kayla Richardson
Kellyville • Pitcher
Senior guided the Ponies to a 3-0 mark last week, allowing only one earned run and eight hits. The Rose State commit struck out 11 and walked one, lowering her ERA below 2.00.
VOLLEYBALL
Audrey Buford
Bishop Kelley • Outside hitter
The senior leads the Comets with 98 kills, 157 assists and 29 aces. She helped the Comets post recent wins over 6A No. 1 Edmond Santa Fe, 6A No. 8 Broken Arrow and 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!