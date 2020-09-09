 Skip to main content
Athletes of the week -- Sapulpa's Stailee Heard; Kellyville's Kayla Richardson; Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the week -- Sapulpa's Stailee Heard; Kellyville's Kayla Richardson; Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford

CROSS COUNTRY

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa

Sophomore topped the field at the Sapulpa Invitational, winning the two-mile event with a time of 11 minutes, 29 seconds, with Bixby’s Cayden Dawson right on her heels in second place at 11:30.

SOFTBALL

Kayla Richardson

Kellyville • Pitcher

Senior guided the Ponies to a 3-0 mark last week, allowing only one earned run and eight hits. The Rose State commit struck out 11 and walked one, lowering her ERA below 2.00.

VOLLEYBALL

Audrey Buford

Bishop Kelley • Outside hitter

The senior leads the Comets with 98 kills, 157 assists and 29 aces. She helped the Comets post recent wins over 6A No. 1 Edmond Santa Fe, 6A No. 8 Broken Arrow and 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian.

