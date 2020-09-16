Athletes of the week -- Coweta's Braedyn Sheofee; Union's Matthew Minton; Skiatook's Piper Lorenzo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Braedyn Sheofee

Coweta • Pitcher

The Tigers dominated their opponents en route to a 5-0 showing at the Bixby tournament with Sheofee collecting five hits, three doubles, 1 home run and seven RBIs. She also posted three pitching victories, allowing only eight hits and striking out 15.

CROSS COUNTRY

Matthew Minton

Union

Senior set the pace at the Camp Gruber 5K with a winning time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds — four seconds ahead of Owasso’s Ian Conder.

VOLLEYBALL

Piper Lorenzo

Skiatook • Setter

Senior guided the Bulldogs to a Class 5A division title at the Port City Classic, totaling 165 assists, 84 digs, 11 kills and 9 aces in eight matches.

To nominate an athlete of the week in volleyball, softball or cross country, please email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com.