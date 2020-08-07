Broken Arrow football practice

Broken Arrow football coach David Alexander talks with his players during voluntary strength and conditioning practice in June. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

At least for now, Broken Arrow athletic programs are continuing, despite the school district’s Friday decision to push back the start of school for two weeks to continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.

“We’re going ahead as scheduled, but things change daily,” said Steve Cowen, district sports information coordinator. “Until we hear differently (from the BA administration), that’s how we’re going to approach it."

The BA softball team opens its regular season Monday at Enid. The volleyball team is scheduled to play its home opener against Muskogee on Tuesday. Preseason football practice begins statewide Monday.

Activities everywhere have been in a state of flux as administrators continue to monitor the COVID-19 threat.

The Tulsa, Jenks and Owasso districts are proceeding with athletic programs despite starting the academic year in distance learning.

The BA district announced Friday it is pushing back the start of school for two weeks. The first day of school for kindergarten through 12th grade will now be Sept. 3 and pre-K will start Sept. 8.

The district has released COVID safety guidelines that include requiring masks or face coverings for all participants, coaches, workers, officials and patrons entering any athletic facility.

Tickets will be sold at 50% of usual seating capacity for all facilities. Some seating areas will be closed and spectators are urged to utilize social distancing.

The Broken Arrow football team is scheduled to open the regular season at Bentonville (Arkansas) West on Aug. 28. The home opener is with Union on Sept. 4.

