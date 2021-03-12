Announcer who used racial slur against Norman basketball team 'cannot explain' comments, blames medical condition for outburst

'The remarks made were sickening and vile. It is critical on all of us to be clear that racism has no place in society and must never be tolerated, especially in our public schools. My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”

On Friday before the Norman-Union girls game at Sapulpa, both teams kneeled during the National Anthem.

Rowan's full statement is as follows:

"I, Matt Rowan, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back.

"During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered.

"I am a family man. I am married, have two children and at one time was a youth pastor. I continue to be a member of a Baptist church. I have not only embarrassed and disappointed myself I have embarrassed and disappointed my family and my friends.