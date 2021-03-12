Announcer who used racial slur against Norman basketball team 'cannot explain' comments, blames medical condition for outburst

Speakers over a live feed were heard making racist and derogatory comments toward Norman High basketball players as they kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before Thursday’s first-round game against Midwest City in the 6A state tournament at Sapulpa High School.
A speaker on a live feed produced by NFHS Network is heard saying: “They're kneeling? F****** n****** I hope Norman gets their ass kicked."
Another says, "F**k (Norman). I hope they lose. C’mon, Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no."
Announcers for the NFHS broadcast were contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
On Friday afternoon, Matt Rowan, the operator of the stream, apologized for the remarks before blaming low blood sugar levels on his use of racist language in a statement obtained by the World.
"I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking," Rowan wrote. "While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking."
Rowan said Scott Sapulpa, whom some media outlets previously reported as having said the remarks, did not make any of the offensive comments. Sapulpa was broadcasting the game with Rowan on Thursday.
Rowan then denied that he was racist and said he "cannot explain why I made these comments."
OSSAA director David Jackson said in a statement that the announcing crew will be not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships while his organization investigates the incident.
“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA. State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students and their communities, and anything that is counter productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately,” he said.
The Tahlequah school district distanced itself from the crew, which had been contracted to broadcast Tahlequah events in the past.
Tigers athletic director Matt Cloud said in a statement: "The broadcasting crew is based out of Tahlequah but is not in any way a part of Tahlequah Public Schools or the THS athletic department. This company has been contracted by our department as an independent contractor to broadcast Tahlequah Public School events, however this contract has been terminated as of today.
Cloud's state continued: "We were appalled at the words used by the broadcast crew. It is our belief that this type of behavior has no place at Tahlequah Public Schools.”
On Friday afternoon in a joint statement, Norman Legislative Democrats called on the OSSAA to cut ties with the NFHS Network. The group also called for the OSSAA to provide diversity training.
The statement, in part, read: "You don’t get to put our children in such an unhealthy situation and still get paid for it.
"Additionally, we would like the OSSAA to start providing regular diversity training for school districts that wish to require it for coaches and sports staff.
"These changes are necessary to ensure this abhorrent behavior never happens again."
The release was signed by State Rep. Merleyn Bell, State Sen. Mary Boren, State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin.
Dr. Nick Migliorino, superintendent of Norman Public Schools, described the comments “racist and hateful” in a statement issued Friday morning.
"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament," he said.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, also issued a statement:
'The remarks made were sickening and vile. It is critical on all of us to be clear that racism has no place in society and must never be tolerated, especially in our public schools. My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”
On Friday before the Norman-Union girls game at Sapulpa, both teams kneeled during the National Anthem.
Rowan's full statement is as follows:
"I, Matt Rowan, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back.
"During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered.
"I am a family man. I am married, have two children and at one time was a youth pastor. I continue to be a member of a Baptist church. I have not only embarrassed and disappointed myself I have embarrassed and disappointed my family and my friends.
"I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.
"During this time I was with a colleague and friend Scott Sapulpa. Scott Sapulpa was not the one that made these comments, it was me and me alone. It is not my desire to shirk my responsibility in this matter and I certainly do not want Scott Sapulpa to share in the blame of this most unfortunate incident.
"While the comments I made would certainly seem to indicate that I am racist, I am not, I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made these comments.
"I offer my most sincere apologies for the inappropriate comments made and hope that I can obtain forgiveness. I specifically apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, their coaches and their entire school system. Additionally, I offer my apologies to OSSAA, and NFHS network. further apologize to all involved in this situation and simply to the entire sports community.
"There are no other words to explain what occurred. This is something for which I must take responsibility; and I wholeheartedly accept responsibility for my words and actions. It is my sincere desire that I can obtain forgiveness for my actions and words."
Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF— Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021