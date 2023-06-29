Former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble will be inducted posthumously into the National Federation of State High School Associations’ National Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle.

Trimble will be joined in the Hall's 40th class by four athletes, four other coaches, one longtime administrator, one multi-faceted contributor and one music educator.

The 12 Class of 2023 inductees include Trimble, Carlos Boozer, Maranda Brownson, Tamika Catchings, Clarissa Chun, Sue Butz-Stavin, Barbara Campbell, Ted Ginn Sr., Lynn Winsor, Dave Stead, Dave Carlsrud and Bill Webb.

Trimble, who died in 2019, won 13 state titles in 22 seasons as Jenks' coach from 1996-2017. He had a 242-41 overall record and his Jenks teams made 17 state finals appearances. The Trojans only missed reaching the semifinals of the state’s largest classification twice under him, losing earlier in the playoffs on each occasion.

Jenks won 17 district titles (one was forfeited) under Trimble. He was the Tulsa World’s state coach of the year in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2012. In addition, he helped Jenks win a state title as offensive coordinator in 1993.

Trimble was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Northeastern State. After starting his career as Owasso’s linebackers coach in 1987, Trimble moved to Jenks as an assistant in 1990 and was named offensive coordinator in 1993, helping the Trojans win a state title that season.

His first state title as a head coach was with the Jenks girls track team in 1995.

Trimble “was an outstanding football coach ... and positively impacted hundreds of kids and people throughout Jenks and Oklahoma during his career, which unfortunately was cut short by ALS,” said Bruce L. Howard, director of publications and communications director of the National High School Hall of Fame.

Trimble's widow, Courtney, will accept the induction on his behalf.

Other coaches inducted are Butz-Stavin, who is from Pennsylvania and is the nation’s winningest high school field hockey coach; Campbell, Tennessee's high school volleyball coaching wins leader; Ginn, who has a 240-60 record over his 25 years as Glenville (Ohio) head football coach; and Winsor, who in 48 years as the girls golf coach at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix has led her teams to a national-record 37 state championships.

The ceremony caps the NFHS' 104th annual summer meeting.

Among the other high-profile inductees are including former University of Tennessee, WNBA MVP and four-time Olympic basketball champion Tamika Catchings, and former Duke and two-time NBA all-star Carlos Boozer.

Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham began nominating Trimble several years ago.

In 2018, Trimble was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. The Trojans' football stadium is named in his honor.

The last time the NFHS' National High School Hall of Fame had inductees with an Oklahoma connection was in 2021 when Stillwater graduate Matt Holliday, former Oklahoma State softball pitcher Michele Smith and University of Tulsa graduate Bill Farney were added.

Besides Holliday, other Hall-of-Famers considered by the NFHS to be from Oklahoma are Bertha Teague (1983), Johnny Bench (1986), Bill Blackburn (1990), J.C. Watts (2002), Kenny Monday (2011), John Smith (2014), Joe Dial (2017) and Joe Gilbert (2019).

