All World rankings -- Next up

If the All World position rankings from the preseason were readjusted now, these five players would be included — all were last cuts at their position in the preseason, except Union's Matthias Roberson.
Braden Drake
Wagoner, RB, Sr.
Rushed for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns on 1,434 carries last season. Scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to rally Wagoner past Bethany 21-14 in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Also had nine receptions for 84. Started as a linebacker on defense and had 48 tackles with three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Will make his 2020 season debut Friday against Coweta.
Collin Morrison
Bishop Kelley, DL, Sr.
In 2019, started all of the Comets' 13 games in his first season playing football. At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, he already has received many offers, including from Army, Navy, several Ivy League schools, Arkansas State and Texas State. Suffered a torn labrum late last year and is expected to return to action when the Comets open their district schedule. Some recruiters view him as an offensive lineman. ''He has so much potential," coach JJ Tappana said. "Half of his offers came after his surgery."
Matthias Roberson
Union, DL, Jr.
Was a bright spot for Union in a 34-0 loss at Bixby last week as he sacked Mason Williams three times. "Matthias is a really good football player," coach Kirk Fridrich said. "He's so powerful (and) he's got a lot of speed. He's got linebacker ability playing on the defensive line. You get some mismatches with him there and he does a good job."
Robert "RJ" Spears-Jennings
Broken Arrow, WR, Jr.
Moved to Broken Arrow from Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge after his freshman season. After catching one pass last year, coach David Alexander said in the preseason, "He loves to work" and projected big things for Spears-Jennings in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver showed his playmaking ability in a 50-23 win over Bentonville (Arkansas) West last week with four catches for 90 yards and also scored a touchdown after picking up a teammate's fumble.
Dylan Wilson
Cascia Hall, LB/LS, Sr.
Was considered for the rankings at both linebacker and special teams — he is a three-year starter as a long snapper. Last season, led the Commandos' defense with 103 tackles, including 28 for losses and six sacks. Also had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Also plays tight end. "He's in the same line as linebackers we've had like Conor Murphy and Marche Ashford," coach Joe Medina said. "And he's a phenomenal deep snapper. He is so consistent."
