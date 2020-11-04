All World football: Week 9 - Owasso's Gage Laney moves up in rankings

4. Bryce Drummond Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)

North Texas commit had a perfect night passing as he completed all 13 attempts for 291 yards and six TDs in the first half of an 86-0 win over Wyandotte. Also had six rushes for 55 yards and a TD. For the season, he is 170-of-232 for 2,936 yards and 44 TDs, has 489 rushing yards and 13 TDs, and accounted for 31 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 8,396 yards, 101 TDs.

5. Grant Lohr Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (5)

Had 11 rushes for 86 yards and three TDs in a 48-6 win at Edmond Memorial. Also had three tackles with a half-sack. In seven games, has 108 rushes for 756 yards and 11 TDs, nine receptions for 128 yards and two TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, nine solo tackles and 21 assists with 5 sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.

6. Owen Ostroski Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)

Army commit had four solo tackles and five assists in a 52-7 win over Verdigris. For the season, has been in on 51 tackles with 22½ for losses, 10 sacks and 23 QB hurries. Has 314 career tackles with 101½ for losses and 39½ sacks.

7. Gage Laney Owasso, S, Sr. (8)