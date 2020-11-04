All World football: Week 9 -- Owasso's Gage Laney moves up in rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:

1. Mason Williams

Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)

Completed 20-of-28 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over Ponca City. Also had a 5-yard TD run. In seven games this season, Williams is 136-of-199 for 1,754 yards and 20 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 32-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 582-of-824, 8,470 yards, 103 TDs.

2. Qwontrel Walker

Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)

Carried 43 times for 284 yards and four TDs in a 31-10 win at Midwest City. Stillwater was off last week. In six games this season, has 156 carries for 1,441 yards and 23 TDs. Became the first rusher in 6A history to surpass 7,000 yards. Has 7,162 yards and 100 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards with 33 TDs.

3. Braylin Presley

Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)