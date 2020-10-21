All World football: Week 7 -- Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski moves up in rankings

5. Emaud Triplett Owasso, LB, Sr. (5)

Had eight tackles, assisted on a safety and had a pass breakup in a 43-13 win at Southmoore. In six games, the Army commit has been in on 59 tackles with 23 solos, four QB hurries and three sacks. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.

6. Grant Lohr Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (6)

Jenks’ game against Edmond Santa Fe was canceled. In five games, has 81 rushes for 603 yards and six TDs, nine receptions for 128 yards and two TDs, seven solo tackles and 16 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.

7. Owen Ostroski Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (8)

Was involved in four tackles with one sack and four QB hurries in a 31-7 win over Berryhill. For the season, the Army commit has been in on 42 tackles with 21½ for losses, 10 sacks and 23 QB hurries. Has 305 career tackles with 100½ for losses and 39½ sacks.

8. Isaac Smith Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)