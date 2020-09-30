All World football: Week 4 -- Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft debuts in rankings

Caught four passes for 91 yards and a TD, rushed four times for 30 yards and had four punt returns for 42 yards against Bartlesville. In three games, has 39 rushes for 317 yards, 23 catches for 252 yards and eight TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.

4. Kendal Daniels

Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (4)

Had 12 tackles, including four for losses and one sack in a 50-13 win at Henryetta. In three games, has 97 yards on eight receptions. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 460 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

5. Bryce Drummond

Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)

Completed 19-of-25 passes for 384 yards, seven TDs and a pair of two-point conversions in a 48-14 win at Commerce. For the season, the North Texas commit is 75-of-107 for 1,426 yards and 21 TDs. Also has rushed for 186 yards and four TDs, and accounted for 15 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 6,866 yards, 78 TDs.

6. Isaac Smith

Wagoner, DE, Sr. (6)