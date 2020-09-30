All World football: Week 4 -- Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft debuts in rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Sapulpa’s Te’Zohn Taft debuts in the rankings. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week's position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Set Bixby’s record for career touchdown passes during a 74-7 win over Bartlesville. Completed 19-of-22 passes for 387 yards and seven TDs. In three games, has completed 63-of-87 passes for 802 yards and 14 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 28-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 509-of-712, 7,518 yards, 97 TDs.
2. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Carried 14 times for 231 yards and three TDs in a 63-16 win over Edmond Deer Creek. In three games this season, has 67 carries for 734 yards and 12 TDs. Stillwater’s career rushing leader with 6,435 yards and 89 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
3. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
Caught four passes for 91 yards and a TD, rushed four times for 30 yards and had four punt returns for 42 yards against Bartlesville. In three games, has 39 rushes for 317 yards, 23 catches for 252 yards and eight TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (4)
Had 12 tackles, including four for losses and one sack in a 50-13 win at Henryetta. In three games, has 97 yards on eight receptions. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 460 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
5. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)
Completed 19-of-25 passes for 384 yards, seven TDs and a pair of two-point conversions in a 48-14 win at Commerce. For the season, the North Texas commit is 75-of-107 for 1,426 yards and 21 TDs. Also has rushed for 186 yards and four TDs, and accounted for 15 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 6,866 yards, 78 TDs.
6. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (6)
Tulsa commit led the Bulldogs to their third shutout in four games as he had 11 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in a 45-0 win at Cleveland. Season totals of 41 tackles and six sacks. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
7. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (7)
Was involved in 13 tackles with a QB pressure, pass deflection and turnover in a 34-14 win over Union. In three games, the Army commit has been in on a team-high 31 tackles, had a sack and three QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
8. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (8)
Produced five tackles with 2½ for losses, and three QB hurries in a 52-0 win over Mannford. For the season, has been in on 28 tackles with 15½ for losses, six sacks and 16 QB hurries. Has 291 career tackles with 94½ for losses and 35½ sacks.
9. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (10)
Jenks did not play the past two weeks. In three games this season, has 40 rushes for 283 yards and four TDs, five receptions for 90 yards and a TD, and has six solo tackles and 12 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles last season and two playoff interceptions, including a Pick-6.
10. Te’Zohn Taft
Sapulpa, RB/DB, Sr. (NR)
Had three TD runs and scored on an 81-yard reception and 35-yard interception return in a 61-14 win at Memorial. For the season, has 55 rushes for 465 yards and nine TDs, seven catches for 141 yards and two TDs, and 11 tackles.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
