All World football: Week 3 -- Wagoner's Isaac Smith, Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski move up in rankings

1. Mason Williams, Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Last week, Bixby’s varsity was off and Williams was offered by Drake. In two games, has completed 44-of-65 passes for 415 yards and seven touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 27-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 490-of-690, 7,131 yards, 90 TDs.
2. Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Stillwater’s scheduled game against Bixby was canceled last week. In two games this season, has 53 carries for 503 yards and nine TDs. Stillwater’s career rushing leader with 6,203 yards and 86 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
3. Braylin Presley, Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
In two games, has 35 rushes for 287 yards, 19 catches for 161 yards and seven TDs overall. Offered by Kansas earlier this month. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Kendal Daniels, Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (4)
Caught the winning two-point conversion pass in overtime to end a 28-27 victory at Chandler. Had four catches for 40 yards and 15 tackles. In two games has 97 yards on eight receptions. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 46 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
5. Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)
Completed 17-of-21 passes for 287 yards and four TDs in a 64-24 win over Hominy. Also had nine rushes for 78 yards and two TDs. Passed and rushed for a pair of two-point conversions. This season, the North Texas commit has completed 56-of-82 passes for 1,042 yards and 14 TDs, and also accounted for 12 two-point conversions. Has 30 rushes for 188 yards and four TDs. Career passing totals: 6,482 yards, 71 TDs.
6. Isaac Smith, Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)
Tulsa commit had nine tackles, two sacks and two QB pressures in a 52-0 win at Sperry. Season totals of 30 tackles and five sacks. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
7. Emaud Triplett, Owasso, LB, Sr. (6)
Owasso didn’t play last week. In two games, the Army commit has been in on a team-high 18 tackles, had a sack and two QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
8. Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (9)
Dominated in a 42-7 win over Metro Christian. Was involved in seven tackles with four sacks, six QB hurries and a forced fumble. For the season, has been in on 23 tackles with 13 for losses, six sacks and 13 QB hurries. Has 286 career tackles with 92 for losses and 35½ sacks.
9. Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington, CB, Sr. (8)
Arkansas commit had four tackles in a 28-17 loss at OKC McGuinness. In three games has 15 tackles. Teams rarely throw in his direction. Last year, had 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.
10. Grant Lohr, Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (10)
Jenks did not play last week. In three games this season, has 40 rushes for 283 yards and four TDs, five receptions for 90 yards and a TD, and has six solo tackles and 12 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles last season and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
