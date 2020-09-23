All World football: Week 3 -- Wagoner's Isaac Smith, Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski move up in rankings

5. Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)

Completed 17-of-21 passes for 287 yards and four TDs in a 64-24 win over Hominy. Also had nine rushes for 78 yards and two TDs. Passed and rushed for a pair of two-point conversions. This season, the North Texas commit has completed 56-of-82 passes for 1,042 yards and 14 TDs, and also accounted for 12 two-point conversions. Has 30 rushes for 188 yards and four TDs. Career passing totals: 6,482 yards, 71 TDs.

6. Isaac Smith, Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)

Tulsa commit had nine tackles, two sacks and two QB pressures in a 52-0 win at Sperry. Season totals of 30 tackles and five sacks. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

7. Emaud Triplett, Owasso, LB, Sr. (6)

Owasso didn’t play last week. In two games, the Army commit has been in on a team-high 18 tackles, had a sack and two QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.

8. Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (9)