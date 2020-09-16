All World football: Week 2 -- Jenks' Grant Lohr debuts in rankings

Tulsa commit had 11 tackles and three QB hurries in a 22-10 win over Tahlequah. A week earlier in the opener, had three sacks and a fumble recovery. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Keuan Parker

B.T. Washington, DB, Sr. (7)

The Hornets didn't play last week. A week earlier, Arkansas commit had a key pass defend in the end zone in the final moments to save a 15-13 win over Del City. Last year, had 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.

9. Owen Ostroski

Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (9)

Committed to Army on Tuesday. Was involved in five tackles with 2½ for losses and had three QB hurries in a 48-6 win at OKC Casady. For the season, has been in on 16 tackles with nine for losses, two sacks and seven QB hurries. Has 279 career tackles with 88 for losses and 31½ sacks.

10. Grant Lohr

Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (NR)