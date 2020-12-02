All World football: Week 13 -- Bixby stars trade places at the top; Collinsville's Andrew Carney debuts in rankings

These are the World's final in-season weekly rankings — based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and college potential. Here are the updated rankings with the previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (2)
Moves to No. 1 for the first time. Produced 342 total yards and four touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Midwest City in the Class 6AII semifinals. Carried 33 times for 286 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards. In 10 games, has 187 rushes for 1,526 yards, 55 catches for 716 yards and 34 TDs overall. Career: 3,655 rushing yards, 87 catches for 1,008 yards, 76 TDs.
2. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 9-of-16 passes for 100 yards and one TD against Midwest City. In 10 games, is 168-of-254 for 2,348 yards and 27 TDs. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and 35 wins in a row. Career passing: 614-of-879, 9,064 yards, 110 TDs.
3. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (4)
Carried 23 times for 185 yards and three TDs in a 39-15 win over Owasso in the 6AI semifinals. Also had an interception. In 11 games, has 167 rushes for 1,206 yards and 21 TDs, 18 catches for 238 yards and three TDs, three interceptions with a pick-6, 33 solos and 21 assists with five sacks. The 6AI-1 co-offensive player of the year. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
4. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (3)
Rushed for 176 yards and two TDs on 28 carries in a 38-35 loss to Choctaw in the 6AII semifinals. In nine games, had 219 carries for 1,896 yards and 31 TDs. The leading rusher in 6A history has 7,632 yards and 108 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards with 33 TDs.
5. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (5)
Completed 28-of-33 passes for 338 yards and four TDs in a 56-0 win over Warner in Class A's third round. On defense, had two tackles and a pass breakup. Selected as the District A-5 MVP. In 11 games, he is 211-of-280 for 3,524 yards and 54 TDs, has 608 rushing yards and 15 TDs. Career passing: 8,984 yards, 111 TDs.
6. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)
Army commit had eight tackles with four for losses and three sacks plus two QB hurries in a 52-21 win over Kingfisher in the 3A quarterfinals. In 10 games, has 77 tackles with 32½ for losses, 14 sacks, 34 QB hurries and five forced fumbles. Career: 340 tackles with 111½ for losses and 43½ sacks.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)
Texas Tech commit had six tackles and two QB pressures in a 21-14 win over Tuttle in the 4A quarterfinals. In 10 games, has 82 tackles, 12 sacks and 31 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Jayden Patrick
Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (8)
Had an interception, was involved in six tackles and had one reception for 12 yards against Owasso. In 11 games, has 25 catches for 600 yards and 10 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 16 solo tackles, 14 assists and three interceptions with two pick-6s. Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.
9. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (9)
Was involved in six tackles and had a pass deflection against Jenks. Shared 6AI-2 defensive player of the year honors with teammate Brenden Dye. Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, had 40 tackles and 11 pass deflections. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
10. Andrew Carney
Collinsville, QB, Jr. (NR)
Debuts in the rankings. Accounted for 389 yards and six TDs in a 41-24 win over Guthrie in the 5A quarterfinals. Rushed for 215 yards on 20 carries and passed for 174. In 11 games, has completed 85-of-140 passes for 1,554 yards and 22 TDs, and carried 151 times for 1,543 yards and 25 touchdowns.
11 (tie). AJ Green
Union, RB, Sr. (10)
Selected as 6AI-2 co-MVP. Arkansas commit had 27 rushes for 112 yards and a TD plus two catches for 34 yards and a tackle in a 21-14 loss to Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI semifinals. In 11 games, had 170 rushes for 1,325 yards and 19 TDs overall. Had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs last season.
11 (tie). Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (10)
Selected as 6AI-2's co-MVP. Army commit had seven tackles against Mustang. In 11 games, had 104 tackles with 10 for losses, six QB hurries, three sacks and two turnovers. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
