All World football: Week 13 -- Bixby stars trade places at the top; Collinsville's Andrew Carney debuts in rankings

Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)

Texas Tech commit had six tackles and two QB pressures in a 21-14 win over Tuttle in the 4A quarterfinals. In 10 games, has 82 tackles, 12 sacks and 31 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Jayden Patrick

Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (8)

Had an interception, was involved in six tackles and had one reception for 12 yards against Owasso. In 11 games, has 25 catches for 600 yards and 10 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 16 solo tackles, 14 assists and three interceptions with two pick-6s. Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.

9. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (9)