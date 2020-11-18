All World football: Week 11 — Union's AJ Green rejoins rankings

5. Grant Lohr Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (5)

The 6AI-1 co-offensive player of the year had 93 total yards and a TD reception plus three tackles in a 51-19 win over Moore. In nine games, has 132 rushes for 907 yards and 14 TDs, 12 catches for 182 yards and three TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, 11 solos and 26 assists with five sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.

6. Owen Ostroski Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)Army commit has 57 tackles with 23½ for losses, 11 sacks and 27 QB hurries in eight games. Career totals of 320 tackles with 102½ for losses and 40½ sacks.

7. Isaac Smith Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)

In eight games, the Texas Tech commit has 68 tackles, 11 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Gage Laney Owasso, S, Sr. (7)

Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 31 tackles and nine pass deflections. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.