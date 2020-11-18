All World football: Week 11 -- Union's AJ Green rejoins rankings

8. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (7)

Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 31 tackles and nine pass deflections. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.

9. Jayden Patrick

Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (10)

Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. Had four catches for 80 yards and a TD, three punt returns for 118 yards and two tackles against Moore. In nine games, has 25 catches for 600 yards and 10 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 15 solo tackles and two pick-6s. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.

10 (tie). AJ Green

Union, RB, Sr. (NR)

Arkansas commit had seven rushes for 103 yards and three TDs, and also caught two touchdown passes — all in the first half of a 55-0 victory over Enid. In nine games, has 125 rushes for 1,097 yards and 16 TDs overall. Had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs last season.

10 (tie). Emaud Triplett