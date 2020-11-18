All World football: Week 11 -- Union's AJ Green rejoins rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Only three of the players listed below were in action last week as the others were on teams that had first-round playoff byes. Here are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
In eight games this season, Williams is 149-of-218 for 2,068 yards and 23 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 33-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 595-of-843, 8,784 yards, 106 TDs.
2. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (2)
Has 137 rushes for 1,129 yards, 45 catches for 584 yards and 26 TDs overall in eight games. Career totals: 3,258 rushing yards, 77 catches for 876 yards, 68 TDs.
3. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (3)
In seven games this season, has 182 carries for 1,546 yards and 26 TDs. The leading rusher in 6A history has 7,267 yards and 103 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards with 33 TDs.
4. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)
Selected as the District A-5 MVP. For the season, he is 183-of-247 for 3,224 yards and 50 TDs, has 577 rushing yards and 15 TDs, and accounted for 38 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 8,646 yards, 107 TDs.
5. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (5)
The 6AI-1 co-offensive player of the year had 93 total yards and a TD reception plus three tackles in a 51-19 win over Moore. In nine games, has 132 rushes for 907 yards and 14 TDs, 12 catches for 182 yards and three TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, 11 solos and 26 assists with five sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
6. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)
Army commit has 57 tackles with 23½ for losses, 11 sacks and 27 QB hurries in eight games. Career totals of 320 tackles with 102½ for losses and 40½ sacks.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)
In eight games, the Texas Tech commit has 68 tackles, 11 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (7)
Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 31 tackles and nine pass deflections. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
9. Jayden Patrick
Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (10)
Selected as the 6AI-1 Iron Man of the Year. Had four catches for 80 yards and a TD, three punt returns for 118 yards and two tackles against Moore. In nine games, has 25 catches for 600 yards and 10 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus has 15 solo tackles and two pick-6s. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.
10 (tie). AJ Green
Union, RB, Sr. (NR)
Arkansas commit had seven rushes for 103 yards and three TDs, and also caught two touchdown passes — all in the first half of a 55-0 victory over Enid. In nine games, has 125 rushes for 1,097 yards and 16 TDs overall. Had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs last season.
10 (tie). Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (9)
Army commit has 90 tackles with seven for losses, six QB hurries, three sacks and two turnovers in nine games. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
