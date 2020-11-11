All World football: Week 10 -- Bixby's Braylin Presley moves up, Jenks' Jayden Patrick rejoins rankings

Texas Tech commit had 10 tackles with two sacks and five QB pressures in a 49-7 win at Skiatook. Season totals of 68 tackles, 11 sacks and 28 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (7)

Was involved in four tackles with one for a loss in a 28-0 win over Putnam City. Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 31 tackles and nine pass deflections. Has interceptions in seven of 10 games. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.

9. Emaud Triplett

Owasso, LB, Sr. (9)

The Army commit was involved in 13 tackles, including seven solos, with a sack and two QB hurries in the Rams' first shutout of the season. In nine games, has 35 solo tackles and 55 assists with two turnovers. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.

10. Jayden Patrick

Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (NR)