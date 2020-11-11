All World football: Week 10 -- Bixby's Braylin Presley moves up, Jenks' Jayden Patrick rejoins rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 13-of-19 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-21 victory over B.T. Washington. Also had eight rushes for 53 yards. In eight games this season, Williams is 149-of-218 for 2,068 yards and 23 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 33-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 595-of-843, 8,784 yards, 106 TDs.
2. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
Had 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs against B.T. Washington. Rushed 19 times for 201 yards and had five catches for 155 yards. In eight games, has 137 rushes for 1,129 yards, 45 catches for 584 yards and 26 TDs overall. Career totals: 3,258 rushing yards, 77 catches for 876 yards, 68 TDs.
3. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Rushed 26 times for 105 yards and three TDs in a 40-14 win over Putnam North. In seven games this season, has 182 carries for 1,546 yards and 26 TDs. The leading rusher in 6A history has 7,267 yards and 103 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards with 33 TDs.
4. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)
North Texas commit completed 13-of-15 passes for 288 yards and six TDs, and had four rushes for 88 yards and two TDs in a 95-7 win over Ketchum. For the season, he is 183-of-247 for 3,224 yards and 50 TDs, has 577 rushing yards and 15 TDs, and accounted for 38 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 8,646 yards, 107 TDs.
5. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (5)
Had 13 carries for 112 yards and three TDs in 49-21 win at Westmoore. Also had one catch for 28 yards and four assisted tackles. In eight games, has 121 rushes for 868 yards and 14 TDs, nine catches for 128 yards and two TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, nine solos and 25 assists with five sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
6. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (6)
Army commit had two solo tackles with four assists, a sack, four QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 56-0 win at Inola. For the season, has been in on 57 tackles with 23½ for losses, 11 sacks and 27 QB hurries. Has 320 career tackles with 102½ for losses and 40½ sacks.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)
Texas Tech commit had 10 tackles with two sacks and five QB pressures in a 49-7 win at Skiatook. Season totals of 68 tackles, 11 sacks and 28 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (7)
Was involved in four tackles with one for a loss in a 28-0 win over Putnam City. Has school records of 11 interceptions this season and 19 in his career. For the season, has 31 tackles and nine pass deflections. Has interceptions in seven of 10 games. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
9. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (9)
The Army commit was involved in 13 tackles, including seven solos, with a sack and two QB hurries in the Rams' first shutout of the season. In nine games, has 35 solo tackles and 55 assists with two turnovers. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
10. Jayden Patrick
Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (NR)
Returns to the rankings after catching four passes for 124 yards and two TDs at Westmoore. Opened the scoring with a TD on an interception return, had two solo tackles, a 22-yard punt return and 15-yard kickoff return. In eight games, has 21 catches for 520 yards and nine TDs plus 14 solo tackles and two pick-6s. Also holds on placekicks and returns kicks. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
