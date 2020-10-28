All World football: Union's AJ Green debuts in rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week's position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Bixby’s game last Friday at Muskogee was canceled. In six games this season, Williams is 116-of-171 for 1,422 yards and 17 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 29-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 562-of-796, 8,138 yards, 100 TDs.
2. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Stillwater was off last week. In five games this season, has 113 carries for 1,157 yards and 19 TDs. Stillwater’s career rushing leader is No. 9 on the state’s all-time list with 6,878 yards and has 96 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection as he rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
3. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
In six games, has 106 rushes for 852 yards, 34 catches for 397 yards and 20 TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)
North Texas commit completed 16-of-26 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns plus a pair of two-point conversions in a 66-0 win at Afton. Also had four rushes for 53 yards. For the season, he is 157-of-219 for 2,645 yards and 38 TDs, has 423 rushing yards and 12 TDs, and accounted for 28 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 8,105 yards, 95 TDs.
5. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (6)
Had two interceptions, including a 50-yard return for a TD, and four tackles in a 38-7 win over Yukon. Also had 16 rushes for 67 yards and two TDs. In six games, has 97 rushes for 670 yards and eight TDs, nine receptions for 128 yards and two TDs, eight solo tackles and 19 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
6. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (7)
Holland Hall’s game against Jay was canceled. Committed to Army; was offered by Tulsa this week. For the season, has been in on 42 tackles with 21½ for losses, 10 sacks and 23 QB hurries. Has 305 career tackles with 100½ for losses and 39½ sacks.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)
Switched his commitment to Texas Tech from Tulsa on Tuesday. Returned after missing two games with a knee injury and had four tackles with two sacks in limited action during a 48-0 victory over Oologah. Season totals of 51 tackles, eight sacks and 14 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (10)
His school-record 10th interception of the season set up an early touchdown that helped propel the Rams to a 43-14 win at Mustang. Has a school-record 18 career interceptions. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
9. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (5)
The Army commit has been involved in 59 tackles with 23 solos, four QB hurries and three sacks this season. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
10. AJ Green
Union, RB, Sr. (NR)
Arkansas commit had 15 rushes for 207 yards and two TDs plus a two-point conversion in a 50-25 win over Norman North. In seven games, has 104 carries for 878 yards and eight TDs. Last season, had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
