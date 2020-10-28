All World football: Union's AJ Green debuts in rankings

Switched his commitment to Texas Tech from Tulsa on Tuesday. Returned after missing two games with a knee injury and had four tackles with two sacks in limited action during a 48-0 victory over Oologah. Season totals of 51 tackles, eight sacks and 14 QB pressures. Also has one reception for 6 yards. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (10)

His school-record 10th interception of the season set up an early touchdown that helped propel the Rams to a 43-14 win at Mustang. Has a school-record 18 career interceptions. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.

9. Emaud Triplett

Owasso, LB, Sr. (5)

The Army commit has been involved in 59 tackles with 23 solos, four QB hurries and three sacks this season. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.

10. AJ Green

Union, RB, Sr. (NR)