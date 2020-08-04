WAGONER — Just over a year ago, University of Tulsa defensive end commit Isaac Smith made a pivotal move to Wagoner after spending all his previous school years in Coweta.
It didn't take long for Wagoner coach Dale Condict to realize the 6-foot-6 Smith wasn't an ordinary move-in addition to his football team.
"First time I met him, after five minutes of talking to him, I could tell I really liked something about this kid," Condict said. "He had a look about him like he was serious about playing football and meant business.
"First day of practice I knew we had something special, better than I anticipated and he fits in so well with the other kids. He's developed several really close friendships with a lot of our guys in a short amount of time."
As it turned out, Condict realized he had actually watched Smith for several years.
"I have a son (Collin) in that grade," Condict said. "I remembered him as the tall skinny kid who played real hard for Coweta, but I didn't know his name."
Smith, No. 1 in the World's defensive lineman rankings, is a candidate in the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Smith enters this season after a breakout junior year with Wagoner. He had 122 tackles with 13 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A semifinals. That came after his move following a solid sophomore season at Coweta, where he had 65 tackles as the Tigers reached the 5A quarterfinals.
"There was a lot of drama going on there, I didn’t know if they were going to get a new coach, and stuff like that, so I decided it was probably going to benefit me to move and I knew Coach Condict had done a great job helping people get recruited to go to colleges," Smith said. "I figured it was going to benefit me a lot to come here and I moved here. It's been a great deal for me."
And that led to Smith being offered by Tulsa and committing with the Golden Hurricane.
"It felt like home," Smith said. "They have a great family atmosphere, they did a great job. They make me excited going up there."
Smith's first game with Wagoner was a 36-27 win against his former teammates at Coweta. The rivalry between the two schools and playing each other every year already left him very familiar with Wagoner before moving there.
"The move was kind of hard because I have a lot of friends there at Coweta," Smith said. "Their new coach (Tim Harper) has done a really good job with them over the past year and they have really good players. But all in all it's turned out really great moving here.
"When I was at Coweta, I always had been impressed with the atmosphere here in Wagoner, the fans are insane in a great way. The community is great and everyone supports their football, they love their football."
Condict sees Smith as having all of the physical skills and intangibles needed for success in major college football.
"He eliminates all the questions you might have on a kid," Condict said. "He’s going to be there every day, will be one of the hardest workers, he'll be great in the classroom, he’s going to act right off the field, going to have a great attitude. He's about the team.
"Then you add that he’s 6-6, long-limbed and very talented and he's doing what he needs to do. He was 200 last year and now 235, and still looks thin. He's going put on more as he grows and gets older."
