All World football rankings -- Week 1: Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski, BA's Darryan Moss join elite

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Two defensive players, Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski and Broken Arrow's Darryan Moss, debut in the rankings after narrowly missing in the preseason. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week's position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 26-of-40 passes for 244 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 win over Jenks. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 27-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 490-of-690, 7,131 yards, 90 TDs.
2. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
Had 265 all-purpose yards against Jenks. Caught 12 passes for 94 yards and three TDs plus had 19 rushes for 102 yards Also had a 53-yard kickoff return that sparked a comeback from a 14-point deficit. In 2019, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
3. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (4)
Had 29 carries for 243 yards and five TDs in a 45-32 win over Edmond Santa Fe. Stillwater’s career rushing leader with 6,000 yards and 82 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, he carried 212 times for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
4. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (2)
Beggs didn't play last week. In the opener, the Texas A&M commit caught four passes for 57 yards in a 36-8 loss to Lincoln Christian. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 46 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
5. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (5)
Army commit was involved in 11 tackles with four solo in a 31-17 win at Fayetteville, Arkansas. In two games, he has been in on a team-high 18 tackles, had a sack and two QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
6. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (6)
North Texas commit completed 19-of-29 passes for 405 yards and five TDs plus six 2-point conversions in a 60-47 win over Victory Christian. Also had 12 rushes for 75 yards and a TD, and four solo tackles. Season totals: 39-of-61, 755 yards, 10 TDs. Career passing totals: 6,195 yards, 67 TDs.
7. Keuan Parker
B.T. Washington, DB, Sr. (7)
Arkansas commit had a key pass defend in the end zone in the final moments to help save a 15-13 win over Del City. Last year, had 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.
8. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)
Tulsa commit had three sacks and a fumble recovery in a 28-0 win over his former team, Coweta. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
9. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (NR)
Had nine solo tackles with 6½ for losses and two sacks, two assisted tackles, four QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 49-0 win at Cascia Hall. In 2019, had 119 tackles with 40 for losses, 9½ sacks and blocked three punts. Has 274 career tackles with 85½ for losses and 31½ sacks.
10. Darryan Moss
Broken Arrow, LB, Sr. (NR)
Produced 13 tackles, including a key fourth-down stop in the second half, two QB hurries and a sack in a 14-7 win over Union. Last year, had 95 tackles to help the Tigers reach the 6AI semifinals. Rushed for five TDs as a freshman for Victory Christian in 2017 before helping Broken Arrow win a state title in a reserve role in 2018.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
