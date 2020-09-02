All World football rankings -- Week 0: Bixby's Mason Williams moves to No. 1

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ preseason position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (2)
Completed 18-of-25 passes for 171 yards and two TDs in a 34-0 win over Union. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 26-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 464-of-650, 6,887 yards, 85 TDs.
2. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (1)
Texas A&M commit caught four passes for 57 yards and had a few big hits on defense in a 36-8 loss to Lincoln Christian. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 46 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
3. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (4)
Offered by Kansas after producing 271 all-purpose yards and four TDs against Union. Selected as the World staff's player of the week. In 2019, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (3)
Will open the season Friday against Edmond Santa Fe. Stillwater's career rushing leader with 5,757 yards and 77 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, he carried 212 times for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall to help the Pioneers reach the 6AII state finals for the second year in a row.
5. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (6)
Army commit was involved in seven tackles, sharing the team lead, with two solos, in a 48-21 win over Edmond Santa Fe. Also had a sack and two quarterback hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
6. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (9)
North Texas commit completed 20-of-32 passes for 350 yards and five TDs in a 64-7 win at Perry. Also had nine rushes for 35 yards and a TD. Led the Huskies to the Class A semifinals last year as he accounted for 62 TDs. Career passing totals: 5,790 yards, 62 TDs.
7. Keuan Parker
B.T. Washington, DB, Sr. (7)
Arkansas commit had a solo tackle and an assist as the Hornets' defense shut down Southmoore in a 28-10 win. Last year, had 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.
8. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (8)
Tulsa commit will open the season against his former team, Coweta, on Friday. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 quarterback pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
9. Ty Williams
Muskogee, QB/DB, Sr. (5)
Did not play in a 20-13 loss to Oklahoma City McGuinness in the season opener due to a hamstring injury. The Oklahoma State commit has 5,299 total yards and 41 TDs over the past two seasons with 14 interceptions on defense.
10. Chase Nanni
Wagoner, WR/DB, Sr. (10)
Caught a team-high 39 passes for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. In the secondary, he had 64 tackles with two takeaways.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
