Holland Hall kicker Magnus Lepak made the most out of the spring despite many activities being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, Lepak made seven trips to Dallas to work with Cleveland Browns and former University of Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert.

“He has been an incredible help with my overall form and technique,” Lepak said. “He’s a great guy and fun to talk to. And for sure he’s helped with the mental side, how to handle in-game situations and how to be prepared at all times.”

Lepak is a candidate in the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive. He is the World’s No. 1 ranked kicker in the “Kickers/Special teams” category, which was adjusted this year to include non-kickers.

Readers can vote for their favorite players at eight positions. Candidates are selected on the basis of past performance, projected 2020 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Readers can vote once per day per device. Voting will run through 3 p.m., Aug. 13, and the winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on the voting.

Lepak had nine field goals with a long of 44 as a sophomore to lead area kickers as he succeeded Alex Felkins, an All-American who worked with Lepak before graduating and is now at Columbia University.

“Alex really helped me,” Lepak said. "He has set the bar high here for kickers, and I want to keep that standard going."

Lepak was as prepared as he could be for a kicker before his first varsity game and it showed.

“It surprised me how calm he was,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said. “He’s a quiet kid and an excellent student. And he’s a good athlete, we’re looking at him also playing at receiver and defensive back.

“When you’ve got a kicker like Alex or Magnus, it gives you a big advantage with field position knowing they are going to put the kickoff in the end zone. Magnus is bigger this summer and his leg is stronger than last year.”

Lepak is confident on field goals from inside of 53-54 yards under normal conditions. He also was effective as a punter as he averaged 34.2 yards.

Lepak has been kicking since he was 18 months old — that's when he began playing soccer — but didn't get started in football until he was in seventh grade.

"I had some friends playing football and it grew on that," said Lepak, who hopes that his kicking will eventually lead to a major college opportunity.

Featured Sports Video: 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Vote here: Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW