Holland Hall kicker Magnus Lepak made the most out of the spring despite many activities being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time, Lepak made seven trips to Dallas to work with Cleveland Browns and former University of Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert.
“He has been an incredible help with my overall form and technique,” Lepak said. “He’s a great guy and fun to talk to. And for sure he’s helped with the mental side, how to handle in-game situations and how to be prepared at all times.”
Lepak is a candidate in the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive. He is the World’s No. 1 ranked kicker in the “Kickers/Special teams” category, which was adjusted this year to include non-kickers.
Readers can vote for their favorite players at eight positions. Candidates are selected on the basis of past performance, projected 2020 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Readers can vote once per day per device. Voting will run through 3 p.m., Aug. 13, and the winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on the voting.
Lepak had nine field goals with a long of 44 as a sophomore to lead area kickers as he succeeded Alex Felkins, an All-American who worked with Lepak before graduating and is now at Columbia University.
“Alex really helped me,” Lepak said. "He has set the bar high here for kickers, and I want to keep that standard going."
Lepak was as prepared as he could be for a kicker before his first varsity game and it showed.
“It surprised me how calm he was,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said. “He’s a quiet kid and an excellent student. And he’s a good athlete, we’re looking at him also playing at receiver and defensive back.
“When you’ve got a kicker like Alex or Magnus, it gives you a big advantage with field position knowing they are going to put the kickoff in the end zone. Magnus is bigger this summer and his leg is stronger than last year.”
Lepak is confident on field goals from inside of 53-54 yards under normal conditions. He also was effective as a punter as he averaged 34.2 yards.
Lepak has been kicking since he was 18 months old — that's when he began playing soccer — but didn't get started in football until he was in seventh grade.
"I had some friends playing football and it grew on that," said Lepak, who hopes that his kicking will eventually lead to a major college opportunity.
Featured Sports Video: 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Vote here: Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
DL nominee: Chris McClellan, Edison
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian