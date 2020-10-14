All World football -- Week 6: Jenks' Jayden Patrick, Owasso's Gage Laney debut in rankings

Sat out a 70-0 win at Catoosa with a bruised knee. Committed to Tulsa, but offered Sunday by Texas Tech. Season totals of 48 tackles, six sacks and 14 QB pressures. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.

8. Owen Ostroski

Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (8)

Holland Hall’s game with Vinita was canceled. For the season, the Army commit has been in on 38 tackles with 20½ for losses, nine sacks and 19 QB hurries. Has 301 career tackles with 99½ for losses and 38½ sacks.

9. Jayden Patrick

Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (NR)

Caught four passes for 113 yards and three TDs plus had three tackles against Norman. For the season, has produced TDs as a receiver, rusher, passer and defensive back. In five games, has 12 catches for 292 yards and five TDs plus 10 solo tackles. Also holds on placekicks and returns kicks. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.

10. Gage Laney

Owasso, S, Sr. (NR)