All World football -- Week 6: Jenks' Jayden Patrick, Owasso's Gage Laney debut in rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Jenks’ Jayden Patrick and Owasso’s Gage Laney make their debut in the rankings. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week's position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 14-of-25 passes for 138 yards in a 24-13 win over Choctaw. In five games, is 92-of-133 for 1,109 yards and 14 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 29-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 538-of-758, 7,825 yards, 97 TDs.
2. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Stillwater’s game against OKC Grant was canceled. In four games this season, has 94 carries for 991 yards and 15 TDs. Stillwater’s career rushing leader is No. 9 on the state’s all-time list with 6,702 yards and has 92 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
3. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
Rushed 28 times for 167 yards and three TDs against Choctaw. Also had four catches for 14 yards. In five games, has 92 rushes for 788 yards, 30 catches for 295 yards and 17 TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (5)
North Texas commit completed 22-of-26 passes for 429 yards and four TDs in a 52-19 win at Quapaw. Also rushed for a TD. For the season, he is 117-of-158 for 2,165 yards and 32 TDs, has 268 rushing yards and six TDs, and accounted for 23 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 7,625 yards, 89 TDs.
5. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (6)
Had 10 tackles and two sacks in a 34-7 win over Edmond North. In five games, the Army commit has been in on 53 tackles, had three sacks and four QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
6. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/S, Sr. (9)
Had 18 rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 42-13 win at Norman. Also had three receptions for 9 yards and three tackles. In five games, has 81 rushes for 603 yards and six TDs, nine receptions for 128 yards and two TDs, and has seven solo tackles and 16 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles and two playoff interceptions, including a pick-6.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (7)
Sat out a 70-0 win at Catoosa with a bruised knee. Committed to Tulsa, but offered Sunday by Texas Tech. Season totals of 48 tackles, six sacks and 14 QB pressures. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (8)
Holland Hall’s game with Vinita was canceled. For the season, the Army commit has been in on 38 tackles with 20½ for losses, nine sacks and 19 QB hurries. Has 301 career tackles with 99½ for losses and 38½ sacks.
9. Jayden Patrick
Jenks, WR/CB, Sr. (NR)
Caught four passes for 113 yards and three TDs plus had three tackles against Norman. For the season, has produced TDs as a receiver, rusher, passer and defensive back. In five games, has 12 catches for 292 yards and five TDs plus 10 solo tackles. Also holds on placekicks and returns kicks. In 2019, had 48 tackles and scored on a punt return.
10. Gage Laney
Owasso, S, Sr. (NR)
For the second consecutive home game, intercepted three passes in the victory over Edmond North. Has nine interceptions for the season and a school-record 17 in his career. A three-year starter, he was the All World readers selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
